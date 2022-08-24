WATCH NOW: Northwestern volleyball takes on a schedule gauntlet this season

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A blend of youth and experience.

That’s what the Northwestern volleyball program features heading into the 2022 season this fall.

After a season opening win against No. 25 Ottawa at home Tuesday night, the Raiders had a chance to see what the lineup will look like against live competition this season.

“I think we have a good blend of some experience with some youth in there,” head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “I think we have some versatility to what we do. We can swing girls in a lot of places.”

The Raiders returned 11 of the 12 key rotation players from last season, helping Northwestern to the No. 8 spot in the NAIA preseason rankings. The Raiders are also No. 3 in the GPAC preseason poll.

All-American honorable mention Bekah Horstman and Freshman of the Year Alysen Dexter return.

Horstman and Emily Strasser are returning as fifth-year players, using the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

The Raiders were a quarterfinalist team at the NAIA Tournament in Sioux City last season, but a fifth-place finish in the GPAC regular season standings tied the lowest finish in the conference during Van Den Bosch’s 17 seasons at Northwestern.

“We don’t talk about that stuff too much, you know,” Van Den Bosch said. “We are just trying to get better and really try to execute what we want to do efficiently because we know the teams we get to play are all really good and we have to be at a level that’s pretty high in our conference to win just a game, everyone is so good.”

Northwestern was one of seven GPAC teams that made the NAIA Tournament a season ago.

Jamestown, Midland, Northwestern, Concordia, Dakota Wesleyan, College of Saint Mary and Dordt start the season inside the Top 25 in the NAIA.

The Jimmies are ranked second and Warriors fifth to open the season.

“The GPAC prepares you well, but then we scheduled Ottawa and Viterbo, they’re top 10, and Grand View, they’re top 25,” Van Den Bosch said. “Then we get Park (No. 6) and Corban (No. 7) and so I think we have 15 or so ranked teams that we get to play. That’s the only way you get better, is by playing those good teams and they show you your weaknesses pretty quickly.”

Dexter and Horstman are the top returners at the net, as Dexter tallied 417 kills last season as a freshman. Horstman is ninth in program history with 347 total blocks, including 154 last season.

Olivia Granstra got the start at libero in the season opener, but returning fifth-year player Strasser tallied 549 digs to lead the team last season.

The experience that returns will have to pick up where they left off last season, as three of the Raiders’ first four conference games are against ranked opponents, including a trip to face No. 2 Jamestown Sept. 6.

“The opponents that we have are going to be really good and will show you what you do well and what you have to work on,” Van Den Bosch said. “I think it’s staying in the moment and enjoying the journey of the season. We can’t look too far ahead, each game is its own fun challenge to try to figure out the other team and then take the next challenge as it comes.”

The schedule doesn’t get any easier.

The Raiders spend a weekend in California before playing their first conference game against Morningside Aug. 31 in Sioux City.

“I think we can play faster than what we did tonight,” Van Den Bosch said following the season opening win. “I think we have another gear in us that we can go to, but first game, we’ll keep getting better each day hopefully.”

The Raiders won on set scores of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-14.

The first set gave the feeling of a nail-biting night, as the Braves took an early lead, only for Northwestern to respond and the two sides traded the lead for the remainder of the set.

Ottawa took a 19-17 lead, and the Raiders had three service errors and four attack errors. Van Den Bosch called a timeout to settle his group down. Coming out of the timeout, the Raiders committed one error for the remainder of the set to give the Raiders a 25-21 win.

“You could definitely tell it was the first set jitters where a ball would land between two girls and should I get it, you get it, all that stuff,” Van Den Bosch said. “We had to iron it out, and I was excited that we won the last five points of the set. I thought that set the tone for the rest of the match.”

Northwestern jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the second set, forcing a Ottawa timeout. The Raiders only grew the lead from there, stretching it to double digits and winning the set by 11, 25-14.

Ottawa hit -.077 in the second set compared to a .294 for the Raiders. Northwestern didn’t commit an error on the serve and had 14 kills to four errors in the second.

The third set was more like the first than the third, as Ottawa took an early lead, only to give it up before either side reached 10 points in the set.

Northwestern held the lead for the remainder of the set after taking a 9-8 lead early in the set. After Ottawa tied the set at 10 thanks to an attack error by Jazlin De Haan, the Raiders went on a 7-1 run to take a 17-11 lead in the set.

The Raiders were on cruise control from there. They kept he Braves out of reach, not allowing Ottawa to get within five, and winning another set by double digits.