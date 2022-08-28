WATCH NOW: South Dakota volleyball knocks off Missouri in five-set thriller

VERMILLION, S.D. – After winning the opening two sets of the match, the South Dakota volleyball team found itself at match point in the fifth set against Missouri Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.

The Coyotes, leading 14-12 in the fifth set, gave up a kill by Riley Buckley to make it a one point lead.

Evelyn Diederich, moving into a starting outside hitter position this season, got the final point and the Coyotes defeated Missouri for the first time in the last three seasons.

“Evelyn really came on in those last two sets, but we needed her to,” head coach Leanne Williamson said. “I think part of it was, the pressure was off of her for a little bit and I think she took advantage of it.”

The Coyotes lost to Missouri in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in the spring of 2021 in straight sets, and lost again in four sets in the fall at the season opening tournament in Louisville.

“I think it’s really rewarding for us to finally get that win,” fifth-year libero Lolo Weideman said. “We’ve been wanting it for a while now, and I think it really shows how much grit that we have, not letting up when they started pushing us back and going into set five.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but we thrive in pressure, and I think it’s a very rewarding feeling that we didn’t back down,” Weideman continued.

The Coyotes got their revenge Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t easy. USD won 25-15, 25-22, 16-25, 21-25, 15-13.

The win also moved Williamson into Coyote history as the program’s winningest all-time coach. Williamson, who’s been the head coach of the Coyotes since 2014, has taken the program to new heights in her nine seasons.

“Leanne was a huge reason why I came here,” junior outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke said. “She cares so much about us, as people, on and off the court, and she wants us to be good volleyball players and good humans. She really holds us accountable in every area of life and being the coach that she is, she doesn’t let us slack. She really wants us to be the best versions of ourselves every single day.”

The opening set was when the Coyotes were at their strongest, hitting .407 and winning the set running away from the Tigers. The second set was more competitive as the Tigers started to adjust to USD’s attack and find holes in the Coyote defense.

The Coyotes struggled in the third set offensively, committing eight attack errors and hitting .053. The Tigers took advantage, taking the early lead 5-0 and never letting the Coyotes get within two points as Missouri won the set by nine.

Much like the second set for the Coyotes, the Tigers battled with USD throughout the set, but pulled away on a 6-1 run and won the set 25-21, forcing a fifth set in the final day of the tournament.

Both teams split their games Friday and Saturday to enter play Sunday with 1-1 records. The Coyotes took the early 5-1 lead, forcing a timeout from Missouri. The Coyote lead grew to five before another Missouri timeout, trailing 9-4.

The Tigers would battle back. Missouri went on a 5-1 run, including three kills by Jordan Iliff, to get within a point 11-10. The two sides traded points until Diederich ended the match with her 13th kill of the game.

“I still feel like I’m maybe a little bit speechless, I think my heart is still racing a lot right now,” Williamson said. “I’m just really proud of this team and what we’ve battled through to get to where we are right now.”

Elizabeth Juhnke and Brooklyn Schram were named to the all-tournament team for the weekend. Juhnke finished an impressive tournament run with 22 kills, nine digs and four assists Sunday afternoon.

Schram, who has become the distributor of the offense this season as the team’s setter, tallied 46 assists, 21 digs and six kills. Her performance Sunday was her best of the weekend, Williamson said.

“I think she got better with every single match,” Williamson said. “Against Louisville, she still did some good things, but it was her first real start, at home, and there were probably some nerves there. I thought (Saturday) she was better and I thought today she was better again taking some chances, getting people the ball in pretty good situations the majority of the time.”

Madison Harms picked up 10 kills for the Coyotes. Weideman tallied 16 digs and Alaina Wolff 12.

Kaylee Cox led Missouri with 18 kills and 13 digs. Iliff added 15 kills for the Tigers. Anna Dixon and Madilyn Sell contributed 10 kills each. Riley Buckley had 49 set assists and 10 digs. Libero Leandra Mangual-Duran picked up 26 digs.

The Coyotes are back in action Friday in El Paso, Texas. USD faces Portland State and New Mexico on Friday and the host team, UTEP, Saturday.