SIOUX FALLS -- No. 19 Wayne State rallied from a two sets to one deficit to defeat Sioux Falls 25-16, 18-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-11 here Thursday.
Wayne State, which improved to 8-1 withe the victory, got 12 kills from Alyssa Ballenger, 10 from Jaci Brahmer and nine from Tarrin Beller. Megan Gebhardt dished out 36 assists adn Haley Kauth had 21 digs. Beller tied school record with 13 blocks in match.
The Cougars were led by Makenna Rockeman's 18 kills and Averey Yaksich had 15. USF is now 5-4 on the season.