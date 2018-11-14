WAYNE, Neb. | Wayne State volleyball coach Scott Kneifl feels the six athletes who inked national letters of intent during Wednesday’s early signing day could be one of the strongest he has ever had in terms of talent and depth.
Five of the recruits played in last week’s Nebraska state high school volleyball tournament, including Elly Larson, a 6-foot outside hitter who helped Wahoo to a second straight Class C1 state title. A four-year starter, Larson recorded 329 kills and 332 digs for the state champs and closed her career with 1,261 kills, 893 digs and 175 service aces.
Jordan McCormick, a 5-9 libero/defensive specialist, won her fourth letter while helping Elkhorn South to a Class B runner-up finish. As a senior, McCormick averaged 4.6 digs per game (518 total) for the 31-9 squad and won all-tournament honors. She accumulated 1,105 digs and 81 ace serves in her career.
Tara Beller, a 6-2 right side hitter, helped Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to a Class D1 state runner-up finish. As a senior, she collected 422 kills, 500 digs, 125 blocks and 47 ace serves while helping her team to a 29-5 record.
Jessie Brandl, a 5-8 libero/outside hitter, played in four state tournaments at Stanton, a third-place finisher in Class C2 for the second straight year. Brandl posted 1,399 digs, 1,298 kills and 182 ace serves in a career which included a runner-up finish in 2015, followed by a state title the following year.
Kelsie Cada, a 6-foot outside hitter, played for a Wahoo Neumann squad that took fourth in the Class C1 state tournament. As a senior, she recorded 437 kills and 453 digs while helping Neumann (30-5) to a fourth-place finish. She pounded 1,468 kills in her career.
Maggie Brahmer, a 6-foot middle hitter collected 522 kills as a senior at Pierce High School. Averaging 5.6 kills per game in her final season, she finished her career with 1,216 kills.
Wayne State finished the 2018 season with records of 22-9 and 13-7 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.