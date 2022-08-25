Wayne State volleyball picks up season opening sweeps of Adelphi, Bridgeport

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. – The No. 17 Wayne State College volleyball team used a 0.369 hitting percentage to never trail against Bridgeport University winning in three sets 25-16, 25-14, 25-11 to move to 2-0 on the season in Garden City, New York Thursday afternoon.

The Wildcats were led by Maggie Brahmer 10 kills with a 0.714 hitting percentage in the match. Jessie Brandl led in digs with 14 followed by Kelsie Cada with 13 and Rachel Walker with 12. Taya Beller also would have four blocks in the match.

Wayne State would get off to a quick start in the first set building a 8-1 lead behind four kills from Cada, Jordan McCormick, Taylor Bunjer, and Beller. Wayne State would continue to expand their lead in the first set, expanding the lead to as many as nine at a score of 19-10.

Beller would get the final kill of the first set to give the Wildcats the 25-16 win in set one.

The Wildcats would jump out to an 8-1 lead to open the second set behind two kills and a block from Brahmer to force a timeout from Bridgeport. A four-point run from Wayne State would build the lead back up to 10 at 19-9 as the ‘Cats would go on to win the set 25-14.

The Wildcats went on a 6-1 run behind two kills from Brahmer, three kills from Vacek, and an ace serve from Cada to force a Bridgeport timeout with a score of 15-9 in the third set. The Wildcats would go on to win the set 25-11 behind a .328 hitting percentage.

Wayne State will next be in action in a pair of games on Friday, August 26th against Nyack College at 1 p.m. and Molloy College at 3 p.m. in Rockville Centre, New York.

Wayne State 3, Adelphi 0: No. 17 Wayne State forced 22 attack errors from Adelphi to win its season opener in three sets 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 Thursday morning in Garden City, New York.

Taya Beller would lead the ‘Cats with 16 kills on a 0.652 hitting percentage. Kelsie Cada would follow with 13 kills on a 0.225 hitting percentage. Havyn Heinz led the way with 16 digs followed by Cada with 13 and Jessie Brandl with 12. Maggie Brahmer would lead the ‘Cats in blocks with seven.

The Wildcats only trailed once at the very beginning of the tightly contested first set. A three-point run by the Panthers would tie the game 22-22 before a kill from Beller and a pair of attack errors from AU would give the ‘Cats a 25-23 win in set one.

Set two would see three lead changes and 13 ties. Wayne State would trail early in the set at 2-0 before they rattled off a pair service aces from Cada that gave them a 3-2 lead. The cats would only trail once more in the set at 9-11 before taking the lead for good. Two attack errors from Adelphi and a kill from Beller gave the cats the 25-21 set win over the Panthers.

Wayne State would take the third set behind Beller’s six kills by a score of 25-15. Cada would also have five kills in the set and the cats would produce a 0.250 hitting percentage in the third set.