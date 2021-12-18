Wisconsin outlasts Nebraska in five sets to capture its first national championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wisconsin has its national championship in women’s volleyball.

That means the big finish to the season for the Huskers came up one win short of another national championship.

The No. 4 Badgers rallied to beat Nebraska 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 in front of a crowd of 18,755 on Saturday at Nationwide Arena, a record crowd for the championship match.

The Badgers dominated at the finish, sprinting out to a 7-0 lead in the fifth set. Nebraska battled all the way back to a 14-12 deficit.

National championship point was like so many for the Huskers, with Nebraska’s defense digging the Badgers three times and getting a block touch, before national player of the year Dana Rettke ended the match with a kill.

Nebraska has lost five-set matches in its last two appearances, also losing to Stanford in 2018.

Wisconsin had been denied in three previous national championship match appearances over a span of 20 years.

The Badgers will now get to hang a national championship banner at the UW Fieldhouse on the strength of their super-senior class that came back this fall determined to get that first title.

The Badgers (31-3) end the season on an 11-match winning streak.

Tip your hat to the Badgers. They’ve won eight straight matches against Nebraska, coming over four different seasons.

After losing the first set, the Badgers rallied by winning the second and third sets, winning close sets both times.

Nebraska’s serving wasn’t as strong over the second half of the match. The Badgers outblocked the Huskers 24-10, winning the duel with Nebraska’s back-row defense, which topped the Badgers in digs, 93-79.

Nebraska ends the season with a 26-8 record.

Nebraska’s season was just OK until a few weeks ago. During the past two weeks, the Huskers beat the teams ranked second (Texas) and third (Pittsburgh) before losing to No. 4 Wisconsin.

Anna Smrek, the 6-foot-9 middle blocker from Canada, led the Badgers with 14 kills on .429 hitting.

Jade Demps added 12 kills, and kept beating the Huskers for kills on back-row attacks. Rettke had 11 kills after Nebraska stopped her a lot early in the match.

The Badgers hit .183 for the match and Nebraska .141.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 19 kills, Kayla Caffey had 15, Lindsay Krause had 12 and Ally Batenhorst 11.

After trailing 2-1, Nebraska extended the match by winning the fourth set 25-23, with Batenhorst getting the set-point kill after the Badgers rallied late.

In the deciding fifth set, the Badgers did what champions do, going on a 7-0 run that included racking up one more block and forcing Nebraska into a few more hitting errors.

Nebraska cuts the deficit to 9-5 when the Badgers made some errors, and then 10-6. The big point was when Nebraska got its deficit to 10-7, but then Kubik got blocked on a back-row attack. Then Grace Loberg pounded a kill through the block for 11-8 lead.

Nebraska had a great start to the match with a 5-1 lead in the first set. The Badgers improved its shaky passing to the start the match and took an 11-10 lead but never led again in the set. Nebraska surged ahead with a 5-0 run served by Lexi Rodriguez for a 16-10 lead.

Nebraska’s serving was strong enough that Wisconsin was having to send over free balls instead of swinging away for kills. And Nebraska was converting those free chances for kills at a high rate.

The set was full of several runs for both sides, before Nebraska got the closing kick it had to have to hold off the Badgers. Nebraska’s 3-0 run for a 23-18 lead included both a kill and block by Caffey. The Badgers got the deficit to 24-22 before Stivrins crushed a kill to end it. Nebraska won the set 25-11. Nebraska had won a close set against the Badgers after losing two such sets in its previous loss to Wisconsin this season, and had a 1-0 match lead.

In the second, Nebraska led 13-7, before the Badgers put together a few runs that set up a big, tense, suspenseful finish to the set.

On Nebraska’s first set point, Kubik had a serving error. That was the first of four sets points for Nebraska that couldn’t be converted. The Badgers finally won the marathon first set when Rettke got blocks for the final two points. Wisconsin won 31-29, and tied the match 1-1.

The Badgers continued to heat up on offense in the second set, and its block continued to give Nebraska problems. The Badgers led most of the set before Nebraska rallied to tie the match at 23. But Devyn Robinson got kills on the final two points. The Badgers had won a second straight close set, and had a 2-1 match lead.

