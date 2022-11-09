Dakota Valley, Elk Point-Jefferson advance to state volleyball tournament

SIOUX FALLS -- Dakota Valley and Elk Point-Jefferson both advanced to the South Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament with Round of 16 victories Tuesday night.

Dakota Valley swept Baltic, 25-12, 25-15, 25-19, in three sets in a match played in Centerville.

Elk Point-Jefferson upset Rapid City Christian on the road in a three-set match, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18.

In the first round of the state tournament, #8 seed EP-J (24-9) will face top seeded Wagmer (31-3) at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 in the Denny Sanford Premiere Center in Sioux Falls.

After the EP-J match, #5 seed Dakota Valley (26-7) will take the court against #4 seed Sioux Falls Christian (30-5) at 1:15 p.m. The winners will play in the state semi-finals on Nov. 18.

In the Round of 16 match against Baltic, Dakota Valley Dakota Valley had a balanced attack with Claire Munch leading the way with 15 kills and 12 digs. Sophie Tuttle recorded 13 kills and 15 digs and Jorja Van Den Hul had 10 kills and two blocks.

Kate VanRooyan recorded 32 digs for the Panthers, and setter Logan Miller had 37 assists.

Baltic was led by Emma Van Regenmorter, who had 11 kills.

In their Round of 16 victory, Elk Point-Jefferson was led by Josie Curry, who recorded 13 kills and three blocks. Asley Brewer had 8 kills and Bentlee Kollbaum and Danica Torrez had 7 kills each.

Setter Sophia Giorgia recorded 36 assists and also chipped in with 7 digs. Torrez added 15 digs.

Dakota Valley returns to the state tournament after finishing third last year. The Panthers lost a semi-final match to Garretson but bounced back to defeat Wagner in the consolation match.