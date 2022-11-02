 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dakota Valley sweeps Parker in first-round of South Dakota volleyball playoffs

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota Valley volleyball team opened its postseason run by sweeping Parker, 3-0, Tuesday night.

The Panthers, seeded No. 1 in Class A Region 4A, dominated the first-round match, 25-7, 25-9, 25-7, over the Pheasants.

Dakota Valley had a balanced attack with Claire Munch leading the way with 11 kills and two blocks. Jorja Vandenhu had eight kills and two blocks. Setter Logan Miller had 20 assists.

In the second round, the Pathers, 24-7, host fifth seed Tea, 10-19, at 7 p.m. Friday.

