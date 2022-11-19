Elk Point-Jefferson places third, Dakota Valley fifth in S.D. state volleyball tournament

SIOUX FALLS -- Elk Point-Jefferson finished in third place and Dakota Valley placed fourth after winning consolation matches Saturday at the South Dakota Class A state volleyball tournament in Sioux Falls.

In the third-place game, EP-J outlasted Miller in four sets, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22.

The sophomore finished with 18 kills as EP-J won 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25, avenging a two-set loss to Wagner in the regular season and a five-set heartbreaking loss to the Red Raiders in the Sweet 16 last season.

Danica Torrez led the Huskies' hitting attack with 12 kills, with Natalie Heuertz close behind with 10.

Setter Sophia Giorgio had 38 assists. Alyssa Chytka finished with 27 digs.

EP-J, which finished the season 26-10, upset top-seeded Wagner in four sets in the quarterfinals Thursday before being swept by defending champion Sioux Falls Christian in the semi-finals Friday, 17-25, 7-25, 15-25.

Sioux Falls Christian won its sixth straight state title Saturday night, defeating Elkton Lake-Benton in four sets, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13.

In the quarterfinals, Sioux Falls Christian swept Dakota Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21.

Dakota Valley battled back in the consolation bracket to finish in fifth place after outlasting Platte-Geddes in five sets Saturday, 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-9.

Sophie Tuttle led Dakota Valley's hitting attack Saturday with 21 kills, and Jorja Van Den Hul added 15. Cameryn Sommervold contributed 6 blocks.

Senior setter Logan Miller recorded 47 assists. Katie VanRooyan had a team-leading 35 digs.

Karly VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes with 21 kills.

Dakota Valley finishes the season 28-9.