Elk Point-Jefferson seeks to pull off upset in state volleyball tournament

SIOUX FALLS -- Elk Point-Jefferson pulled a major upset to qualify for the South Dakota Class A volleyball tournament.

In the first round of the state tourney Thursday morning, the Huskies will look to pull off an even bigger victory.

EP-J qualified for the eight-team field with a three-set road win over #2 seeded Rapid City Christian, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18, in a Round of 16 match on Nov. 8.

As the No. 8 seed, EP-J, 24-9, drew top-seed Wagner, 31-3, in the first round of the state tournament. The match starts at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

EP-J played a tough schedule this season. Of EP-J's nine losses, four were to other state qualifiers in Class A -- once each to Wagner and Dakota Valley and twice to five-time defending champion Sioux Falls Christian.

"I think our record really hasn’t show how good we are," EP-J head coach Erin Kuiper said. "I think the girls have just started cooking here n the postseason, showing what they can do."

EP-J is making its first trip to the state tournament since 2019. Last season, the Huskies advanced to the Sweet 16, losing a five-set match to Wagner after winning the first two sets.

This season, Wagner swept EP-J in two sets, 25-15 and 25-17, at the Bon Homme Tournament on Sept., 17.

Kuiper said her team is looking forward to Thursday's rematch with the Red Raiders.

"They are very talented blockers and hitters," she said. "We know what they have and we just have to come out there and be scrappy and keep the ball in play."

EP-J's hitting attack is led by sophomore outside hitter Bentlee Kollbaum, who recorded 248 kills. Natalie Heuertz, a 6' junior middle hitter, had 165 kills and a team-leading 51 blocks.

"Benleet has done a great job this year really working on her different shot selection, really understand how to read the ball, when to roll.

"All of our front row has done a great job, especially in the post season," Kuiper said. "They're really been focusing a lot on their shot selections and being smart with their hits, rather than just trying to kill the ball. It's really nice to see them become students of the game."

Senior setter Sophia Giorgio recorded 709 assists and added 226 digs. Alyssa Chytka, a senior defensive specialist, led the team with 417 digs. Chytka also had a team-leading 43 ace serves.

"We've really had great back row leaders,' Kuiper said.

Giorgio and Chytka are the lone returning players from the state tournament team in 2019, which was Kuiper's first as the head coach. The Huskies finished seventh at state that season.

EP-J is looking for its second state championship in a fall sport. The Huskies' football team won the school's first state title last week, 21-14, over two-time defending champion Winner.

Kuiper cited strong support for the fall sports teams from the community and EPJ-J administration. The school dismissed early for last Friday's football game at the DakotaDome and called off classes Thursday and Friday to allow staff and students to go to the state volleyball tournament games.