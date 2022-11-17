Elk Point-Jefferson upsets Wagner in quarter-finals of S.D. state volleyball tournament

SIOUX FALLS -- Trailing 24-23 in the fourth set, Elk Point-Jefferson's Bentlee Kollbaum and Josie Curry lept high at the net to block a Wagner kill attempt, knotting the score.

After Curry's kill pulled EP-J ahead, 25-24, Wagner answered with a kill from Shona Kocer. That set the stage for Kollbaum, who hammered home the final two points of the match, giving the Huskies an upset victory over top-seeded Wagner in the quarter-finals of the state volleyball tournament Thursday.

"I just knew I had to keep it in play and hit it hard," Kollbaum said of her last kill.

The sophomore finished with 18 kills as EP-J won 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25, avenging a two-set loss to Wagner in the regular season and a five-set heartbreaking loss to the Red Raiders in the Sweet 16 last season.

What was the difference this time around?

"We had more energy. We were more scrappy," Kollbaum said. "We just played with our whole hearts."

EP-J, which improved to 25-9, advances to the semi-finals of Class A Friday against five-time defending champion Sioux Falls Christian. The Knights swept Dakota Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21, in another first-round match Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Fa

Elk Point-Jefferson, which won the first two sets against Wagner in the 2021 postseason, did the same Thursday. But after the Huskies jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the third set, Wagner rallied, taking the lead for the first time, 19-18. The set then went back and forth, with the Huskies edging ahead, 21-20, only to see Wagner come back again. With the score knotted 23-23, the Red Raiders closed out the set on a Kya Kjeldgaard kill and a net violation by the Huskies.

The Huskies responded in the fourth set, zooming to a 8-3 lead that later grew to 14-7. But the Red Raiders, facing elimination, slowly cut the deficit, behind the hitting of Emma Yost, who recorded five kills in the final stages of the set.

EP-J head coach Kuiper said her team, which returned nearly all of its key players from the 2021 season, showed greater mental toughness in Thursday's match than they did in the Round of 16 last year.

"Even when they were down, they continued to fight and come back," Kuiper said. "I think they had the confidence in themselves and each other."

The jubilent coach spoke as she held an ice pack against her stomach, five days after she gave birth to first child following an emergency C-section last Saturday. She returned to the court a few days later to lead the Huskies in their first state tournament appearance since 2019.

Senior setter Sophia Giorgio and defensive specialist Alyssa Chytka are the lone holdovers from the 2019 team, which was Kuiper's first as the head coach. The Huskies finished seventh at state that season.

Kuiper credited Giorgio with repeatedly making plays all over the court against Wagner. The senior finished with 53 assists and 11 digs.

"Our setter worked her butt off," the coach said. "She never asks for help. She just goes and gets every ball. It just installs confidence in everyone else."

Chytka led the team with 30 digs. Curry, a senior middle hitter, finished with 13 kills, and

Kollbaum said the victory was a total team effort.

"Everyone was hitting well and setting well. Our passes were perfect," she said.