Iowa State Hall of Famer Kaylee Manns arrives in Siouxland for MVP clinic

While at Iowa State, the Cyclones made it to the Sweet 16 as a senior and as a junior, ISU upset Oregon in the regional semifinals. She was also the Cyclones’ co-captain during those 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Manns was the Cyclones' Female Athlete of the Year during her senior season, and became a member this year into the Iowa State Hall of Fame.

I'm still the absolute best friends with all those people, and all those girls are like sisters to me," Manns said of her time in Ames. "I think at the end of the day, I learned so much about just life, being a competitor, being a teammate, being a team player in general. And I think that's what you take away from college athletics, and athletics in general. These girls can do the same thing."

After her time in Ames, Manns took her game overseas and has been playing professional volleyball since 2011 in nine different countries.

Manns, however, loves being in the Midwest coaching younger players.

Manns wanted to provide a positive experience so that when the clinic ended on Tuesday, the girls could leave United Sports Academy feeling even more excited about volleyball than when they arrived.