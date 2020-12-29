Iowa State Hall of Famer Kaylee Manns arrives in Siouxland for MVP clinic

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Not even an incoming snowstorm could stop Kaylee Manns.
Manns, a former Iowa State volleyball standout, came to the United Sports Academy on Monday for a volleyball clinic for elementary, middle school and high school athletes.
Even through the snow, the clinics were held as scheduled on Tuesday.
Manns is also the owner of Midwest Volleyball Performance, an organization of professional coaches that hosts collegiate camps and clinics around the country. There were coaches from around the region there on Monday to help student-athletes develop skills and think about volleyball in the winter.
“It's just good to get around kids that we don't normally get to see,” Manns said. “It's great to be like, ‘Kids, we're from the same area you're at, and this is what we've been able to do through volleyball.’ I don't know, it's just such a nice feeling to be able to get in front of kids that we don't normally get to see. And hopefully we can teach them something a little bit different, or they could try something a little bit differently.”
There were about 50 players at Monday’s evening session, and those student-athletes learned from a former Iowa State standout.
Manns was a three-time American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American, as well as a three-time All Big-12 selection when she played with the Cyclones.
While at Iowa State, the Cyclones made it to the Sweet 16 as a senior and as a junior, ISU upset Oregon in the regional semifinals. She was also the Cyclones’ co-captain during those 2008 and 2009 seasons.
Manns was the Cyclones' Female Athlete of the Year during her senior season, and became a member this year into the Iowa State Hall of Fame.
I'm still the absolute best friends with all those people, and all those girls are like sisters to me," Manns said of her time in Ames. "I think at the end of the day, I learned so much about just life, being a competitor, being a teammate, being a team player in general. And I think that's what you take away from college athletics, and athletics in general. These girls can do the same thing."
After her time in Ames, Manns took her game overseas and has been playing professional volleyball since 2011 in nine different countries.
Manns, however, loves being in the Midwest coaching younger players.
Manns wanted to provide a positive experience so that when the clinic ended on Tuesday, the girls could leave United Sports Academy feeling even more excited about volleyball than when they arrived.
“We're going to coach them, we're going to be their biggest cheerleaders while they're here,” Manns said. “But we also want them to just love the game a little more after they leave, because that's what matters. If you don't love the game, you're not going to play. You're going to stop playing.”
The pandemic hasn’t stopped Manns from going from town-to-town in the region, teaching and sharing her love of the game. She was in six different Iowa towns throughout the course of a week in the summer.
She admitted that it was tough organizing events since March, but nonetheless, Manns will go anywhere to teach younger players.
It’s just part of Manns’ personality.
:Obviously I want to do so safely, but if these kids want to play, I want them to have a space to play,” she said. :And then that's their decision and their family's decision. We've done some, but not nearly as much as normal, which is expected. A lot of closures, sometimes cancellations, and things like that.”
Manns has exciting plans for 2021.
She’ll head down to Dallas to play in the first professional women’s volleyball league in the United States, called Athletes Unlimited.
The league, which bears the same name as the softball league played over the summer, will last six weeks and all the teams will play in Dallas.
The teams can vary from week-to-week, too. Each player will be scored based on a scoring system, and the four highest scorers will be captains for that week for the four teams. Those captains can draft whichever players they choose from scratch.
The league provides a chance for Manns to play in the United States since her Cyclone playing days.
“It'll be just fun, because I'll call people after the game and be in the same time zone,” Manns, a Topeka, Kansas, native said. “It's going to be wild. I'll just go to be around my peers, people that speak the same language as me. It's going to be really fun. Just kind of like a college thing again, which was the greatest time.”