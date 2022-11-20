Northwestern earns top seed in pool play for NAIA national volleyball tournament

SIOUX CITY – Northwestern College earned a top seed Sunday for pool play in the NAIA national volleyball tournament in Sioux City.

The Red Raiders, assigned to Pool H, will play No. 3 seed Marian (Ind.) on Nov. 30 and No. 2 seed Southwestern Assembles of God University (Texas) on Dec. 2. Both matches will start at 4 p.m. on Court 2 at the Tyson Events Center.

No. 8-ranked Nothwestern, 22-7, advanced to the final site in Sioux City after downing Philander Smith College (Ark.) in a dominating three sets in an opening round match (25-13, 25-6, 25-13) in Orange City Saturday night.

SAGU, 33-0, won the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) regular season title and tournament title with a 20-0 league mark. Of the three matches in the conference tournament, SAGU only dropped one set in the championship match against Texas Wesleyan. The Lions had a battle against Xavier University of Louisiana in the Opening Round on their home floor, winning in five sets, 25-19, 25-20, 18-25, 22-25, 15-12.

Marian earned a berth to pool play for the fifth-straight season with a four sets victory over Park University-Gilbert (Ariz.) (25-20, 26-28, 25-19, 26-24). Marian are 24-6 in the regular season record, and 13-5 in the Crossroads League, defeating Huntington (Ind.) in straight sets and No. 18-ranked Indiana Wesleyan in five sets, en route to the league championship match. The Knights fell to No. 11 Taylor University (Ind.) in straight sets.

Northwestern shook off a bit of a slow start in the opening set against Philander Smith Saturday, but it did not deter the final .513 final team hitting percentage. Philander Smith took the first four points out of the gate, and the Raiders did not see their first lead in the match until the 11-10 mark thanks to a kill from Macay Van’t Hul. The kill prior, from Alysen Dexter, sparked what became an 8-0 Raider run that Northwestern used to put the set – and eventually the match – out of reach.

The Raiders scored eight of the last nine points of the set, taking the set 25-13 behind a .448 team hitting percentage – the lowest set hitting percentage of the match for the Red Raiders. Dexter had recorded seven of her 14 kills in the first set alone.

Northwestern dominated the second set, jumping out to an 11-2 lead to force PSC to take a time out. Following the time out, the Panthers took back-to-back points but a kill from Savonne Sterk sparked yet another run, this time 10-straight points to take the commanding 22-4 lead. Northwestern prevailed in the set 25-6.

Another massive run in the third set practically put the final nail in the coffin, as a Bekah Horstman kill ignited the longest Raider run of the night in 11-straight points. Kiernan Groendyke rode the momentum on the serving line during that stretch.

“I thought we passed service well, which allowed us to run at a fast tempo,” head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said. “Our hitters got a log of one-on-one situations and they did a great job of attacking the court.”

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced pool play pairings Sunday for the national tournament site, which starts on Nov. 30 at the Tyson.

Northwestern is one of five GPAC schools that received top seeds in pool play. The others include regular season champion Jamestown (N.D.), Concordia (Neb.), Midland (Neb.), Dakota Weslyean (Neb.)

Top seeds also include two-time defending champion Missouri Baptist, Corban (Ore) and Eastern Oregon.

Twenty-four teams will compete in eight pools, Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. Matches will be played at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

At the end of pool play, the top team from each pool will advance to the single-elimination bracket starting on Saturday, Dec. 3.

After a day of rest on Sunday, Dec. 4, the semi-finals will be played on Monday, Dec. 5. The championship match on Dec. 6 will be streamed on ESPN3.

Below are the pool play assignments:

