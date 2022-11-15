Northwestern volleyball gets home match for first round of NAIA tournament

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- No. 8-ranked Northwestern College volleyball team received an at-large berth to the NAIA women’s volleyball national tournament, earning a first-round home match.

The Red Raiders (21-7, 11-5 GPAC) will host Philander Smith College of Arkansas at 5 p.m. Saturday, following the Northwestern playoff football game.

It's the third consecutive season the Northwestern volleyball team will play at home in the opening round. The last two seasons have seen the Red Raiders down Trinity Christian (2020) and IU-Kokomo (Ind.) (2021) in straight sets.

The Red Raiders are making their 18th all-time appearance in the national tournament, and their sixth-straight appearance under head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch.

Philander Smith College earned an automatic berth after winning the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference conference tournament, after going 12-3 in league play this season.

The Panthers are 22-9 overall, including a 9-3 record away from home.

Northwestern placed three players on the GPAC First-Team All-conference team Tuesday -- putside hitter Jazlin De Haan, outside hitter Alysen Dexter and middle hitter Bekah Horstman.

In her first season in a Red Raider uniform, De Haan led the team with 351 kills (3.62 kills/set)/. She sat sixth in the GPAC in kills and fourth in the league in kills/set.

Dexter, the reigning GPAC Freshman of the Year, completed the Red Raiders' one-two punch on the outside with De Haan. Sitting second on the team in both kills (345) and kills/set (3.56), both right on the heels of De Haan,Dexter's marks sat seventh and fifth in the conference, respectively.

Horstman continued to be one of the best blockers not only in the GPAC, but also nationally. Her 127 total blocks is tied for second in the GPAC. She played six less matches and 21 less sets than Jamestown's Lexi Olson, who also recorded 127 total blocks. Horstman's 1.34 blocks per set led the conference and is third nationally.

Red Raiders defensive specialist Olivia Granstra was a second-team GPAC selection. Moving into the libero position for her sophomore season, Granstra is fifth in the GPAC this season with her 511 digs, recording 5.21 digs per set which sat fourth in the league. Her 23 service aces sat third on the team, as she also contributed 61 assists throughout the season.

Setter Liv Reitsma and Macay Van't Hul were honorable mention GPAC selections.

In her freshman campaign, Reitsma took over the setting duties fully at the beginning of conference play. Her 852 assists sat eighth in the GPAC and her 8.69 assists per set sat sixth in the league.

Van't Hul, who earned honorable mention accolades for the third-straight season, recorded 153 kills in 95 sets played this season, sitting fourth on the team.

The NAIA announced the 48-team field Tuesday night. Twenty-four national championship opening round matches will take place at campus sites Saturday.

The winners advance to the final site at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, starting with three days of pool play, Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. The top team in each three-team pool will qualify for the elimination bracket on Dec. 3. The semifinals will be played on Dec. 5 and the national champion will be crowned Dec. 6, with the first serve set for 7 p.m. CST on ESPN3.

This year's field includes 36 automatic qualifiers and 12 at-large selections. The automatic berths are determined by regular-season champions or runner-ups, conference tournament title winners or runner-ups, or by conference selection. A selection committee determined the remaining at-large bids made up of administrators and coaches from around the country.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference has the highest number of qualifiers to the field with seven qualifying teams: College of Saint Mary (Neb.), Concordia (Neb.), Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), Hastings (Neb.), Jamestown (N.D.), Midland (Neb.) and Northwestern.