'Our focus is on each other:' Team-focused Jamestown advances to national semifinals

SIOUX CITY — When a team plays together, pretty much anything is possible. The University of Jamestown volleyball team is proving that to be true.

The No. 1 ranked Jimmies are headed to the NAIA national semifinals after a 3-0 sweep on Thursday night over Bellevue University at Tyson Events Center.

The No. 11 ranked Bruins put up a fight against the mighty Jimmies, roaring back from a nine-point deficit to pull within a point in set one, 24-23. But a kill from Jamestown senior Anna Holen finished off the frame, and gave the Jimmies a 1-0 set lead.

“I thought we did struggle offensively right away,” Jamestown head coach Jon Hegerle said. “One of the things I thought, we had a balanced attack. We were hitting in all different areas, sometimes our middles were going, then our rights got going, and then our outsides got going. That just makes it tough for another team to game-plan.”

Jamestown dominated in set two with a 25-15 victory, but in set three the Bruins made the Jimmies work for it.

The two squads were never separated by more than two points in the entire frame, and fought to ties of 23-23, 24-24, and 25-25.

Aleah Zieske put the Jimmies up by a point with a kill, and the match ended when Corina Huff and Taylor Sabinash combined for a game-clinching block against Bruins’ hitter Eve Fountain.

The Jimmies rushed the court in jubilation as they advanced to the semifinals for the third consecutive year. With the win, Jamestown improved to 35-0 on the season.

“The way we work hard for each other, I think, is something special, and I think the fans can attest to that,” Anna Holen said. “I catch people that are on other courts watching even, during our warmups. We’ve seen other teams kind of peek at our court, because our togetherness is just so strong.”

Holen finished with a team-high eight kills in the game, with four of her teammates, Corina Huff, Taylor Sabinash, Zieske, and Kalli Hagerle close behind with seven. Senior Ellie Holen, Anna’s twin sister, finished with 23 digs while Anna had 31.

The Jimmies out-hit the Bruins, 43 kills to 36, and also led the Bruins in hitting percentage, .174 to .041.

“I’m just grateful to be in this position again,” Hegerle said. “Every time you win a match here at the tournament, you know you’re playing against the best.”

The Jimmies will play Friday in the NAIA national semifinals, at 5 p.m.

For the Jimmies, there is plenty of reason to get excited, with just two wins separating them from a national title.

As they've shown throughout their perfect season, they can accomplish almost anything if they just stay locked in on their teammates.

“Our focus is just on each other, and to pour into each other,” Anna Holen said. “That is exactly what we’ve been doing, and it’s been successful so far."

Marian moves on

For the second straight day, Concordia found itself in a 5-1 deficit in the fifth set.

This time around, the Bulldogs were unable to complete the comeback.

Marian won the fifth set 15-12 to win the quarterfinal match against the Bulldogs.

Sarah Spangler recorded a kill while the Bulldogs committed a setting error. Averi Lanman closed the match out with a kill, as the Knights sophomore found a hole in the middle of the Bulldogs defense.

Skyler Van Note led Marian with 17 kills, while Spangler had 14.

Camryn Opfer and Gabi Nordaker led Concordia with 15 kills apiece.

Marian will play in Friday's semifinals, with first serve at 7:30.

Midland’s underclassmen make difference

Paul Giesselmann walked out of the arena on Wednesday night with a smile.

Sure, the Warriors fell just short of making the quarterfinals with a one-set tiebreaker loss to Marian late in the evening, but the Warriors volleyball coach was pleased with how the season went.

The Warriors went 25-6, and they had 11 wins against ranked opponents.

“I’m just really proud of my team,” Giesselmann said. “We had a terrific year. I felt like we had the toughest pool down here. We got down here, we got in a playoff. We beat Montana Tech (in a tiebreaker), and then we got beat by a better team in Marian. There’s no shame in that.”

Giesselmann played four freshmen in pool play, and he thought the younger women taking in that experience will pay dividends down the road.

One of those freshmen the Warriors played was Delanie Vallinch, who had a team-high 15 digs in the set against the Knights.

Cortlyn Schaefer also recorded 17 kills earlier this week in a four-set win over Montana Tech.

“We’re excited, and I’m already thinking about next year,” Giesselmann said. “I think that experience is huge. You have to be here, and you have to be in the pressure situations and be in the bright lights. When you get in the big moment, you know how to handle it.

You look at Montana Tech, and obviously, Marian. I think Marian has the capability to win it all. They have a really talented back row.”

The Warriors returned for their eighth appearance this week, and last year, they were the national runner-up.

Giesselmann didn’t want to compare the two years, as he said the 2020 squad is different than the one that just finished its season.

“It’s always disappointing to lose the last match, but last year was last year, and it was a special team,” Giesselmann said. “For us to replace those players, and have four freshmen on the court surrounded by some really talented upperclassmen, for them to come together … that says a lot about our kids.”

