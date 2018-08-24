SIOUX CITY -- Elk Point-Jefferson swept Sioux City West 25-15, 27-25, 25-10 on Thursday in Sioux City.
Madison Burge had five kills and Bricelyn Comstock had 15 digs for the Wolverines while Nia Moore had four solo blocks.
Elk Point-Jefferson was led by Carlie Corder's 12 kills.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 3, DAKOTA VALLEY 2: The Dakota Valley volleyball team opened its 2018 season with a 23-25, 25-11, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9 loss to Sioux Falls Lincoln in a nonconference match on Thursday in North Sioux City.
Rachel Rosenquist recorded 11 kills for the Panthers (0-1) and Tori Schulz added 10. Ally Beresford dished out 31 assists.
Lincoln improves to 1-0.
The Panthers, who finished second in the state tournament last season, host Madison on Saturday.
Iowa
CENTRAL LYON GOES 3-1: Central Lyon went 3-1 at the Sioux Center Invitational on Thursday picking up wins over George-Little Rock (21-19, 21-9) and (21-16, 21-14), and splitting with Sioux Center winning 21-12, 21-14 and falling 21-16, 21-15.
Sutton Schlumbohm had 23 kills and Farrah Lewis added 16. Kiley Metzger had 53 assists and Nikki Bloemendall had 41 assists.
SIOUX CENTRAL 3, WEST BEND 1: Sioux Central picked up the 25-15, 25-13, 17-25, 25-22 victory on the road to even its record at 1-1 on the season Thursday.
Madielynn Mueller had nine kills and Jenna Jessen added seven for Sioux Central. Karly Boettcher dished out 19 assists and Maggie Mueller had 13 digs. Boettcher was a force at the service line with eight aces.
WESTWOOD 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 1: The No. 9 (1A) Westwood volleyball team opened its season with a 25-20, 18-25, 30-28, 29-27 win over Akron-Westfield in a non-conference match on Thursday in Akron, Iowa.
Brooke Koele led Akron-Westfield (0-1) with six kills.
Westwood improves to 1-0.