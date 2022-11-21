South Dakota volleyball team earns No. 1 seed for Summit League tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. – The University of South Dakota heads into the Summit League volleyball tournament this week as the No. 1 seed.

As the top seed, the Coyotes earned a first-round bye and will play their first match of the tournament at 4 p.m. Friday in Omaha. USD will face the winner of the No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 South Dakota State match.

USD, 27-3, won the regular season conference title with a 16-2 record. The top six teams advanced to the postseason tournament, Thursday through Saturday, at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb. The winner receives the league's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Coyotes swept North Dakota 3-0 Saturday in their last home match of the regular season. Game scores were 25-12, 25-22, 25-19. USD received a match-high 15 kills from junior Elizabeth Juhnke as she became the Summit League's single-season kills record holder with 634 kills this season.

South Dakota's senior day win saw a healthy offensive effort for the Coyotes, featuring four hitters with seven kills apiece behind Juhnke's match-high number. Senior Aimee Adams clocked her seven kills with no errors to hit .500 on the match.

Three backrow defenders saw double-digit digs this afternoon, including a match-high 13 digs from senior Lolo Weideman. Alaina Wolff tallied 10 digs while Juhnke has 12 digs to record her 22nd double-double on the season.

Harms' seven kills were accompanied by five blocks, including one solo block.

Madi Woodin dished out 32 assists.

"I really feel like Aimee and Lolo stepped up a lot this year. '' head coach Leanne Williamson said. "They were not only really good at holding their teammates accountable, but they were really good at trying to get the best out of everybody around them.

"I'm really excited for them to sit back and celebrate with their families and with the team, but their careers aren't over yet. They have done remarkable things as a group up to this point and we're excited for" this week.