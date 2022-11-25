Summit League picks Juhnke as Player of the Year, Weiderman as Defensive Player of the Year

VERMILLION, S.D. – University of South Dakota outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke is the Summit League's Player of the Year.

The Coyotes' Lolo Weideman was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Leanne Williamson was selected as Coach of the Year as the conference announced its end-of-the-year awards d Wednesday.

USD middle blocker Madison Harms joined Juhnke and Weideman on the 12-person all-Summit team.

"I am so proud of this group of young women who have been honored as some of the best players in the Summit League," Williamson said. "Elizabeth, Lolo, and Madison have done so much for our team this year, and I am so thrilled that they have been recognized for their talents."

Juhnke broke multiple program and league records and set the mark for most kills in a match this season with 39 kills against NDSU on Sept. 27. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native holds the single-season kills record for USD and the Summit. She was named the league's offensive player of the week eight times this season while also picking up two athlete of the month honors. She led the league and the nation in kills and kills per set through the season.

"Elizabeth has had an outstanding season. Her ability to play the whole game at a high level is remarkable," Williamson. "Most people have seen her ability to score, which is impressive because of how efficient she is able to be with the amount of out of system swings she takes. She has worked hard to improve so much on both the defensive end and in serve receive and it has shown throughout the conference season.

Weideman's 4.65 digs per set led the league through the season and helped USD boast the most digs in the league. On Sept. 24, she recorded a career-high 34 digs in the Coyotes' 3-1 win over Denver. The Center Point, Iowa, native is a part of a squad that averaged a league-best 16 digs per set.

"Lolo has had a tremendous season at libero. She has worked so hard during her career to become the best version of herself," Williamson. "She has consistently worked to continue learning more about the game, which has shown in her ability to cover a lot of court on the defensive end. She is so comfortable flying around the court to give our team more transition opportunities, which has had a great impact on our program.

Harms, a Sergeant Bluff native, was named to the all-Summit League team for the third time in her career. She just recently recorded her 500th career block and holds the USD program records in the rally scoring era for assisted blocks, solo blocks, and total blocks. Just the second Coyote in program history to reach 500 blocks, she averaged 1.24 blocks through the season.

"Madison has done a great job of impacting the game in multiple ways. Her blocking presence at the net has been a huge factor for us defensively," Williamson said. "She has the ability to cover a lot of ground and makes hitters think when she is in front of them."

Williamson was named the Summit League Coach of the Year for the third time after leading USD to its third regular season title. In her ninth year at the helm, Williamson led her squad to a 27-3 overall record and a 16-2 conference record. South Dakota has earned an NCAA tournament berth three times in the last four years under Williamson's leadership.

USD heads into the Summit League Tournament as the No. 1 seed this week in Omaha. The Coyotes earned a first-round bye and will play their first match of the tournament at 4 p.m. Friday against the winner of the No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 South Dakota State match.