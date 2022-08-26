WATCH NOW: Coyotes drop season opener to Louisville

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota Coyotes volleyball program hosted No. 4 Louisville Friday night in front of a record crowd.

The Cardinals swept USD 25-14, 25-14, 25-20.

The Coyotes fed off the crowd energy all night, but early in the first set, the size and strength of the Louisville attack started to show. The Cardinals hit .478 in the opening set.

There were four ties and three lead changes in the opening set, most of which came in the early portion of the set before a six-point scoring run by the Cardinals gave Louisville a 14-10 lead, one they never relinquished.

The Coyote mustered up six kills in the opening set, compared to 14 for the Cardinals.

The Coyote attack was much stronger in the second set than the first. After a -.036 hitting percentage in the first, USD hit .321. Elizabeth Juhnke tallied six kills in the set.

The issue in the second set came on the serve-receive end of things. Aiko Jones recorded four service aces in the second set. In total, the Cardinals recorded nine aces and seven errors on the serve. The Coyotes, on the other hand, had one ace and seven errors on the serve.

The Coyotes and Cardinals battled again in the third set. There were three ties and two lead changes.

Louisville started to pull ahead with a 18-14 advantage late in the third set, and the Coyotes couldn’t get back to even in the set.

The Coyotes were unable to win a set Friday night against the No. 4 team in the country, but they were treated to a crowd of 2,774 and nearly 700 students.

Juhnke led the Coyotes with 15 kills and eight digs on the night. Lolo Weideman tallied 12 digs and Brooklyn Schram tallied 23 assists.

Anna DeBeer tallied 10 kills and eight digs for the Cardinals. Jones added 10 kills. Raquel Lazaro tallied 25 assists and 10 digs.

The Coyotes are back in action Saturday against Northern Kentucky and take on Missouri in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Sunday afternoon.