WATCH NOW: South Dakota Coyotes' volleyball drop season opener to Louisville

South Dakota's Brynn Paumen hits a kill shot during University of South Dakota vs University of Louisville volleyball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
South Dakota players cheer on their team during University of South Dakota vs University of Louisville volleyball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
South Dakota's Evelyn Diederich hits a kill shot past Louisville's Aiko Jones during University of South Dakota vs University of Louisville volleyball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
South Dakota's Brynn Paumen hits a kill shot during University of South Dakota vs University of Louisville volleyball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
South Dakota's Alaina Wolff returns a serve during University of South Dakota vs University of Louisville volleyball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
South Dakota's Aimee Adams hits a kill shot past Louisville's Anna DeBeer during University of South Dakota vs University of Louisville volleyball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
South Dakota students hold up their hands with signs for the Coyotes during University of South Dakota vs University of Louisville volleyball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
South Dakota's Elizabeth Juhnke hits a kill shot past Louisville's Phekran Kong during University of South Dakota vs University of Louisville volleyball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
South Dakota's Evelyn Diederich hits a kill shot past Louisville's Raquel Lazaro during University of South Dakota vs University of Louisville volleyball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
There were four ties and three lead changes in the opening set, most of which came in the early portion of the set before a six-point scoring run by the Cardinals gave Louisville a 14-10 lead, one they never relinquished.
The Coyote mustered up six kills in the opening set, compared to 14 for the Cardinals.
The Coyote attack was much stronger in the second set than the first. After a -.036 hitting percentage in the first, USD hit .321. Elizabeth Juhnke tallied six kills in the set.
The issue in the second set came on the serve-receive end of things. Aiko Jones recorded four service aces in the second set. In total, the Cardinals recorded nine aces and seven errors on the serve. The Coyotes, on the other hand, had one ace and seven errors on the serve.
The Coyotes and Cardinals battled again in the third set. There were three ties and two lead changes.
Louisville started to pull ahead with a 18-14 advantage late in the third set, and the Coyotes couldn’t get back to even in the set.
The Coyotes were unable to win a set Friday night against the No. 4 team in the country, but they were treated to a crowd of 2,774 and nearly 700 students.
Juhnke led the Coyotes with 15 kills and eight digs on the night. Lolo Weideman tallied 12 digs and Brooklyn Schram tallied 23 assists.
Anna DeBeer tallied 10 kills and eight digs for the Cardinals. Jones added 10 kills. Raquel Lazaro tallied 25 assists and 10 digs.
The Coyotes are back in action Saturday against Northern Kentucky and take on Missouri in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Sunday afternoon.
South Dakota's Brynn Paumen hits a kill shot during University of South Dakota vs University of Louisville volleyball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.