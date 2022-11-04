Western Christian makes dramatic comeback to claim state championship over 2-time defending champ DNH

CORALVILLE – The match appeared over.

The story was going to be bleak again for Western Christian.

But the Wolfpack refused to die.

In a state tournament rally not soon to be forgotten, second-ranked Western Christian dethroned top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Dike-New Hartford Thursday in the Class 2A state championship match at Xtream Arena.

Trailing 13-9 and 14-11 in the fifth and deciding set, the Wolfpack scored the final five points of the match to stun the Wolverines 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 13-25, 16-14.

“Just over joyed,” Western Christian head coach Tammi Verbeek said. “So happy. To get that monkey off our back and prove we are a top-tier team and not leaving here with tears.

“To win a match like that in that setting and coming from behind, it will be something they will never forget.”

It was the 10th meeting in a 2A state championship match since 2003 between Western Christian and Dike-New Hartford. The Wolfpack had won the first three, but the Wolverines had won the last six title games, including last year.

But from the start Western Christian showed it wouldn’t be intimidated.

The won the first set. Rallied to score eight of the last night points in set three to take a 2-1 lead, and then just refused to lose in the end.

The final game was back-and-forth until DNH seized control behind back-to-back kills from Louisville recruit Payton Petersen to take an 8-6 lead. Then the Wolverines scored four of the next five points and were up 13-9.

Then a Jadyn Petersen kill made it 14-11.

But then senior Abby VerBurg went to work as she registered three of her team-high 26 kills, the third to give Western the lead for the first time since 1-0 in the fifth, at 16-15..

The 18th state title was won with Payton Petersen went wide with an attack an set forth a over-joyed pile of Wolfpack players on the middle of the court.

“We were laying in that dog pile and we were like is this real,” senior Stella Winterfeld said. “I heard so many people say is this real? I can’t imagine that this is real and it was. It’s insane. I can’t wrap my mind around it.”

Winterfield finished with 24 kills and 15 digs and was named the captain of the all-tournament team. VerBurg was also named to the team.

“I just think I’m in shock. I am so happy,” VerBurg said.

VerBurg said the message was constant even when times seemed dire.

“We just said never give up, always believe in each other and be confident,” VerBurg said. “Just never give up because you never know what can happen.”

The title was No. 13 for Veerbeek and it is a significant number.

“I had a dream the other night,” Veerbeek said. “No. 13 is my favorite number. It was my number. It was my daughter’s number. Now I just won my 13th title, and it was if I beat Dike-New Hartford I was going to be done…now I have some thinking to do.”

Western Christian took the first set as it was simply more in system. DNH led 6-3 early, but the Wolfpack went on a 5-0 run with four kills from Winterfeld, and then scored six of the next seven to lead 14-8.

Trailing 18-11, the Wolverines, behind a strong service run by Claire McCumber, scored seven-straight points to tie the set.

The two teams traded blows until VerBurg registered three straight kills off DNH blocks that sailed out of bounds. Then VerBurg and Hannah Broek blocked a Wolverine attack for the set.

Winterfeld had eight kills in the opener, and VerBurg six. Payton Petersen had six for the Wolverines.

Dike-New Hartford led wire-to-wire in set two as Jadyn Petersen knocked home six kills, and Ellie Knock had a pair of kills and two solo blocks to lead the Wolverines.

Western Christian regained the advantage in a back-and-forth set three. DNH looked in good position to take a 2-1 set lead leading 20-17, but Western Christian scored the last five and eight of last nine points in set three to win.

VerBurg had three kills in the final fun and had 22 through three sets.

However, DNH was more than up to extending the match in set four as a nine-point run midway through put them firmly in control as it cruised to an easy victory and forcing a fifth, winner take-all game.