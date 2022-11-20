Wayne State drops NCAA Division II match against St. Cloud State

WAYNE, Neb. -- St. Cloud State won a marathon first set and used the momentum to build a two-set lead, then held off a Wayne State rally as the Huskies downed the #2 ranked Wildcats 30-28, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 in the semi finals of the NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Tournament in Wayne Saturday.

Wayne State ends the season at 30-3 while #7 ranked St. Cloud State took a 28-5 record into Sunday's 4 p.m. championship game against 3rd-ranked Concordia-St. Paul, who defeated #6 Minnesota Duluth 3-1 in the other semi-final Saturday evening at Rice Auditorium before a crowd of 1,054 fans.

The grueling first set featured 16 ties and five lead changes between the two clubs. WSC held an 18-14 advantage, but the Huskies stormed back to force a 19-19 tie.

SCSU had set point at 24-22, but WSC scored three straight points on a pair of Maggie Brahmer kills and block by Brahmer and Taylor Bunjer to give the 'Cats set point at 25-24. The 'Cats also had two other set points but with WSC leading 27-26 SCSU was able to come back and take the set 30-28.

Brahmer recorded six kills in the opening set with Kelsie Cada adding five.

The Huskies produced 16 kills and just one error in the second set never trailing to take a two set lead with a 25-16 win. Taya Beller had five kills in the set for WSC.

Wayne State got back into the match in the third set, never trailing to record a 25-22 win. WSC jumped out to a 10-6 lead. The Huskies got as close as two at 16-14 but the 'Cats pushed the lead back to four and finished with a 25-22 set victory.

The 'Cats forced nine SCSU attack errors in the set and saw Brahmer and Cada each record four kills.

The fourth set saw the Wildcats nearly rally from a 16-10 deficit but the Huskies held back the WSC charge to end the season for Wayne State with a 25-22 win.

Down 16-11, WSC got three straight blocks to cut the Husky lead to 16-14. The 'Cats got within one three times with the final one coming at 21-20 following Cada kill. St. Cloud State then scored the next three points for a 24-20 lead and won the set 25-22.

St. Cloud State ended the match with a .294 hitting percentage compared to .270 for Wayne State. WSC held a 12-8 advantage in blocks but had one service ace compared to seven for the Huskies.

Cada had 18 kills for Wayne State followed by Taya Beller with 17 and Maggie Brahmer 15. Taylor Bunjer accounted for eight blocks with Beller adding seven.

Setter Rachel Walker handed out 49 set assists while senior libero Jessie Brandl notched 16 digs with Jordan McCormick recording 13.

Wayne State ends the season at 30-3, winners of the NSIC regular season title for the first time in school history. It's just the fourth time in school history that a Wildcat volleyball team has won 30 games in a season.