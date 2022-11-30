Westmont upsets Midland as pool play begins at NAIA national volleyball tournament

SIOUX CITY -- Westmont (Calif.) pulled the first surprise of the NAIA women's national volleyball tournament, scoring an upset over top seed Midland University Wednesday.

Westmont outlasted the No. 3 ranked Warriors in four sets, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 as pool play began at the Tyson Events Center.

Three other top pool seeds won their opening matches.

Top ranked Eastern Oregon got past Saint Xavier (Ill.) in four sets, 25-16, 25-14, 24-26, 25-22 in Pool A.

No. 2 ranked Jamestown (N.D.) swept Rocky Mountain (Mont.) in three sets, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 in Pool B.

No. 4 Concordia (Neb.) outlasted GPAC rival Hastings in four sets, 25-19, 25-23, 13-25, 25-21 in Pool D.

Westmont 3, Midland 1

Phoebe Minch led Westmont at the net with 19 kills. Taylor Distelberg added 11 kills and 3 blocks.

Alexa Shiner had 22 assists for the Warriors, who improved to 26-5 in their final season as an NAIA program.

Hope Leimbach, a NAIA first-team All-American and two-time GPAC Setter of the Year, recorded 37 assists and added 14 digs for Midland. Taliyah Flores and Abbey Ringler led the hitting attack with 12 kills for the Warriors, who fell to 26-5.

Eastern Oregon 3, Saint Xavier 1

NAIA All-American Cambree Scott led a balanced Eastern Oregon attack against Saint Xavier with 8 kills and six blocks. Madison Morgan had a team-high 11 kills and Kara Clayton and Sade Williams added 9 and 8, respectively.

Alexis McMurtrey had 22 assists and 16 digs as the Mountaineers improved to 32-2.

Saint Xavier setter Kaleigh Ritter recorded 38 assists and 10 digs. Courtney led the Cougars hitting attack with 12 kills.

Jamestown 3, Rocky Mountain 0

Jamestown, the GPAC regular season and tournament champions, was led by conference Player of the Year Kalli Hegerle, who who recorded 15 kills amd 22 assists.

Lexi Olson contributed 6 kills and 4 blocks for the Jimmies, who raised their season record to 33-2.

Rocky Mountain was led by Kyra Oakland, who recorded 11 kills and two blocks. Seetter Blythe Sealey had 25 assists and 11 digs for the Battlin’ Bears, who fell to 21-5.

Concordia 3, Hastings 1

Gabi Nordaker led Concordia at the net with 16 kills and four blocks. Bree Burtwistle had 58 assists and 11 digs for the Bulldogs, who raised their season record to 25-5.

Hastings was led by Makenna Asher, who had 53 assists and 16 digs. Three players -- Peyton Roper (15), Marlee Taylor (15) and Majesta Valasek (14) -- had double digits kills for the Broncos, who fell to 20-14.