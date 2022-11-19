Wisconsin squeaks out win over Huskers

On a day where blustering wind gusts threatened to derail any and all offense, the return of starting quarterback Casey Thompson represented hope for Nebraska.

After missing the last two-plus games with an elbow injury, Thompson set the tone early by fighting through contact rather than sliding down on quarterback scrambles. And while Nebraska never trailed until late in the contest, Wisconsin had the last laugh.

The Badgers scored a go-ahead touchdown with 35 seconds left in the game and walked out of Memorial Stadium with a 15-14 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Nebraska’s best offense to begin the game was very similar to what it showed last week — quarterback scrambles on designed passing plays. That helped Thompson accumulate 21 rushing yards and 23 passing yards during a first quarter where Nebraska totaled 59 yards compared to 30 for Wisconsin.

People are also reading…

Villas, commercial uses planned for undeveloped portion of former Lincoln golf course

Lincoln teen suspected of DUI in injury crash at 70th and O streets, police say

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple injured on sideline

'I’d love to stay’: Mickey Joseph open to staying at Nebraska as assistant depending on role

Nebraska faced a potential short-yardage fourth-down try near midfield twice in its first three drives, opting to play the field position game and punt on both occasions.

That decision paid off in a big way when Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz lofted a pass into the wind on third down, only for Nebraska freshman cornerback Malcolm Hartzog to come down the ball for a crucial interception. With the help of a key third-down conversion from senior tight end Travis Vokolek, Nebraska turned the takeaway into points.

Thompson fired a pass into a spot where only his intended target, Trey Palmer, could make a play on the ball. Palmer did just that, hauling in an 11-yard touchdown pass right on the edge of the end zone for a 7-0 Nebraska lead.

Wisconsin’s best source of offense, sophomore running back Braelon Allen, appeared to be limited by shoulder discomfort at times during the first half. Allen averaged 5.2 yards per carry on 11 attempts in the first half as Wisconsin gained 92 of its 111 yards on the ground before halftime.

But, the Badgers’ inability to throw the ball effectively came back to hurt them late in the second quarter. After gaining 47 yards on nine consecutive run plays, a waning game clock forced Wisconsin into passing downs with under a minute left in the half.

Three consecutive Mertz incompletions forced Wisconsin to trot out the field-goal unit — a dangerous situation when going against the wind. And while a 39-yard field goal would normally be right in the wheelhouse of Wisconsin kicker Nate Van Zelst, his kick died in the heavy winds and fell short of the goalpost.

Nebraska took a 7-0 lead int halftime.

Tthe two teams traded three-and-outs on their opening possessions of the second half, and then Wisconsin got rolling with one its trademark clock-chewing drives.

The Badgers ran the ball on 10 of their 14 plays during a drive that took up over 7:30 of in-game action, but it didn’t end in a touchdown. Facing a third-and-2 on the Nebraska goal line, a false start forced Wisconsin to throw the ball on third down, with its shot toward the corner of the end zone ending in an incompletion.

Wisconsin got on the board with a 25-yard field goal instead of going for the fourth-down try, making it a 7-3 game with 4:50 left in the third quarter.

With the help of two crucial Wisconsin penalties, Nebraska marched 79 yards down the field for an immediate response. Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig was ejected for targeting on a late hit against Thompson, followed by a roughing the passer call four plays later.

Then, Wisconsin lost sight of the one player they should always stick close to — Palmer. The Nebraska wideout went untouched as he hauled in a 19-yard pass from Thompson for his second touchdown grab of the game.

Suddenly, a game that had been dominated by its defenses produced a third scoring drive in three tries. Trailing by two scores, Wisconsin found the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Mertz to Skyler Bell, although a failed two-point conversion meant Nebraska still led 14-9.

The Badgers’ final offensive possession began at midfield with 3:11 left to play. A 27-yard pass from Mertz to Isaac Guerendo put Wisconsin inside the 10-yard line, setting up the eventual 1-yard touchdown run from Mertz that put the game away for good.