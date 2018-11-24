IOWA CITY, Iowa | Mitch Bowman led off with an upset and the No. 3 University of Iowa wrestling team strung together five straight wins in the middle of its 26-9 win over No. 14 Purdue on Saturday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Bowman was giving away 13 pounds to 11th-ranked Christian Brunner, but opened the dual with a pair of first-period takedowns and added a second-period reversal to earn a 7-5 decision. Bowman, a natural 184-pounder, won for the second time this season wrestling at 197.
“It comes back to the way I was raised and that you do what the head coach asks of you,” Bowman said. “I believe in Tom (Brands) and I know he has my best interests in mind. If he asks me to go ’97, I’ll wrestle ’97. If he asks me to wrestle heavyweight, I’ll wrestle heavyweight. It doesn’t matter because he’s doing what’s best for me and what’s best for the team and I truly believe that.”
Bowman was one of two Hawkeyes wrestling up a weight in a lineup that was missing five projected starters. Carter Happel, a natural 141-pounder, won, 2-0, at 149 with the benefit of a second-period escape and one point for riding time (1:52).
Happel’s victory at 149 was sandwiched between decisions by Austin DeSanto (133) and Max Murin (141), and a pair of bonus-point victories from Kaleb Young (157) and Alex Marinelli (165).
The Hawkeyes trailed 6-3 in the team score before rattling off those five straight wins. The dual opened at 197 with a Bowman victory. Purdue then won consecutive decisions at 285 and 125.
DeSanto and Murin’s decisions gave Iowa a 9-6 lead at the break. Happel’s win extended it to 12-6, and Young’s pin at 157 extended the lead to 18-6. Young’s match was scoreless after one period. He started on top in the second period and turned No. 14 Griffin Parriott, registering a fall 23 seconds after the whistle.
Marinelli totaled more than four minutes of riding time, four takedowns, and four nearfall points to clinch the dual with a 14-3 major decision at 165.
Purdue got back on the board with a decision at 174, but Cash Wilcke, a former OABCIG High School standout, ended the dual with a 12-4 major decision at 184.
With half of its lineup in street clothes, Iowa won its 21st consecutive Big Ten Conference opener.
IOWA 26, PURDUE 9
197 – Mitch Bowman (I) dec. Christian Brunner 7-5. 285 – Jacob Aven (P) dec. Aaron Costello 3-1. 125 – Devin Shroder (P) dec. Perez Perez 4-2. 133 – Austin Desanto (I) dec. Ben Thornton 5-2. 141 – Max Murin (I)_ dec. Nate Limmex 5-0. 149 – Carter Happel (I) dec. Parker Filius 2-0. 157 – Kaleb Young (I) pinned Griffin Parriott 3:37. 165 – Alex Marinelli (I) maj. dec. Cole Wysocki 14-3. 174 – Dylan Lydy (P) dec. Myles Wilson 7-3. 184 – Cash Wilcke (I) maj. dec. Max Lyon 12-4.