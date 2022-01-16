Briar Cliff wrestling downs Morningside with final-match thriller

SIOUX CITY-- It all came down to the final match.

On Saturday at the Hindman-Hobbs Fieldhouse, the Morningside University wrestling team lost to Briar Cliff by just three points, as the final battle of the day between Briar Cliff 141 pounder Ethan Krey and Morningside junior Noah Styskal sent the Chargers home happy with a 24-21 victory.

The day started off well for Morningside, when John Diener defeated Briar Cliff wrestler Andrew Shea by fall at 2:45, putting the Mustangs up by six points.

At 157, Ben Peters scored the first win of the day from Briar Cliff, with a 16-2 major decision win over Morningside's Abraham Dirkx.

Ethan Hatcher gave the Mustangs another six points with a pin at 165 over BCU's Nathan Atwood at 4:57, but Christian Balmer brought the Chargers back within two points with a pin victory against 174 pounder Jackson Chapin.

Briar Cliff then took a 14-12 lead with a 13-3 win from 184-pounder Jeremiah Glise over Morningside's Brody Kacmarynski, but Morningside took the advantage right back when 197-pounder Hunter DeJong beat BCU's Jon Garcia, 3-1.

Alton Allen won the heavyweight match with a 2-1 decision over Morningside's Brenick Hoppe, giving BCU a 17-15 advantage.

Briar Cliff then took a six point lead when CaRon Watson earned a 9-1 decision over Morningside's Benjamin Schmitz at 125 pounds.

But Morningside tied it up at 133 pounds, when Taylor Vazquez won by disqualification over Marcelo Perez.

It all came down to the last match, a 141 pound matchup between Krey of BCU and Styskal of Morningside.

Krey twice erased one-point Styskal leads, and had a big third period to emerge with an 8-7 win, handing the Mustangs their first loss of the season.

Morningside falls to 3-1 on the season, while Briar Cliff improved to 5-2 overall, and 4-2 in GPAC play.

The Mustangs and Chargers will both wrestle again on Friday at the Missouri Valley College Invitational in Marshall, Mo.

