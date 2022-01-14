COLLEGE WRESTLING: Briar Cliff meets Morningside in crosstown dual

SIOUX CITY — When the Briar Cliff and Morningside wrestling teams meet for a dual, they’re usually pretty competitive.

The last four matches have reflected that.

The Chargers and Mustangs meet at 7 p.m. Saturday at Morningside, as both teams continue the GPAC season.

Over the last four meetings between the two, the Mustangs and Chargers have split them, going 2-2 apiece.

The last regular-season meeting happened in January 2021, as the Mustangs beat the Chargers 28-18.

The Mustangs got three straight wins from 133 to 149. At 133, Taylor Vasquez beat Gabriel Howard 6-0, and that tied the match. BCU's CaRon Watson opened the night with an 8-4 win at 125 over Evan Shell.

At 141, Noah Styskal beat Maximus Barajas in a 14-6 major decision to give the Mustangs a 7-3 dual lead.

John Diener of Morningside then pinned Andrew Shea in 1 minute, 53 seconds to give the Mustangs the six points needed at 149.

The Chargers feel that having one year of additional experience under their belt will help them go into Morningside to grab a road win.

“We want guys to go out there and compete,” Chargers coach Joe Privitere said. “We want them to be proud of the effort they put forth. We have to come correct. Sometimes, we might have to be uncomfortable. It’s something that we talk about quite a bit.

"I get excited for it every year and it should be a good dual," Privitere added.

Earlier this week, the Chargers wrestled against Northwestern. The Red Raiders defeated the Chargers 27-9, but coach Joe Privitere liked what he saw out of the three wins on Wednesday.

One of those wins came from Christian Balmer at 174 pounds.

Balmer was wrestling in his first dual of the season, and upset nationally-ranked Jakob Francksen-Small in a 4-3 decision.

Balmer was one of two football players who came over — M.J. Montgomery being the other — and Balmer decided to cut some weight so he could get quicker on the mat.

“He goes out there against a nationally-ranked kid and goes about his business,” Privitere said. “You can’t say enough about his work ethic. He manages his weight and guys who train that way get what they deserve. He cut a lot of weight to get to 174 and to see the way he responded, it’s really special.”

The other two wins for the Chargers earlier this week came at the beginning and ending of the match against the Red Raiders.

Seth I'nama won the 125-pound match with a 3-1 decision over Sean Heeney. I’nama placed sixth last week at the Central Under Armour Invitational. He’s 8-1 in NAIA action this season.

I’nama took advantage of gaining an extra match.

“When Seth came here, he was so small,” Privitere said. “He lifted all summer. He’s growing into the weight. I think that he’s certainly talented enough, but he was getting horsed around. Once he got into the weight room and made that commitment, he’s 130, 132 and you can tell the difference when he’s competing.”

Butler will wrestle Saturday against the Mustangs, according to Privitere.

Alton Allen ended the match with a 7-3 win over Sam Vonnahme.

