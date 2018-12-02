STORM LAKE, Iowa | Isiah Lysius finished in second place at 133 pounds, the top showing for Briar Cliff’s wrestling team at Saturday’s Buena Vista Open.
A junior from Miami, Fla., Lysius opened with a 15-0 technical fall over Central’s Connor Sexton. Lysius followed with a 9-2 decision over Minnesota State-Mankato’s Trenton McManus, then reached the finals with a 6-3 win over Wartburg’s Tyler Fleetwood.
Lysius came up short in the title match, falling to Hector Candelaria of Ellsworth Community College.
Two Briar Cliff 125-pounders placed, as Dalton Kivett took third and Braedon Clopton was fifth. Chris Paulsen finished fourth at 165. Sixths came from both Andrew Shea (141) and Zac Funderburk (149), while Jeremiah Glise was seventh at 197.
Shane Vaughan and Brad Kerkhoff each placed for host team Buena Vista.
Competing at 165, Vaughan needed only 26 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals, but fell short of the semifinals after a 6-4 loss to South Dakota State’s Kenny O’Neal. Back-to-back pins in the consolation round gave Vaughan a sixth-place finish.
Kerkhoff finished seventh at 165.