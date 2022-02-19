Morningside wrestling places second at GPAC Tournament

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Morningside University wrestling team earned the runner-up spot Saturday at the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet, hosted by Dakota Wesleyan.

The Mustangs finished up with 101 points, while Doane won the conference title with 163. Morningside was the defending conference tournament champion, while Doane was the regular season duals champion for 2021-22 in the GPAC after going through the conference at 8-0.

Taylor Vasquez won the 133-pound championship, as the Morningside junior beat Mario Ybarra of Concordia, 6-1. Vasquez was the top seeded wrestler in his bracket.

John Diener also followed suit as a conference champion for Morningside, as he won the 149-pound weight class. He won the title by defeating Tristan Zamilpa of Doane, 4-1.

Mustangs sophomore Evan Shell got to the title match at 125 pounds, but he lost 6-1 to Doane’s Daniel Vargas.

Caleb Connor and Hunter DeJong also placed third in their respective weight classes. Connor placed third at 157 pounds, and in his last match of the day, he edged Midland’s Raymond Aranda by a 4-3 result.

DeJong, meanwhile, won the 197-pound third-place match with a 2-minute, 10-second pinfall over Joshua Goeden of Jamestown.

Briar Cliff, meanwhile, was fourth with 84 points.

The Chargers placed two at 125, as CaRon Watson was third and Seth I’nama wsa fourth.

Senior Ben Peters placed third, as he clinched the bronze medal with a 19-3 technical fall over Hastings sophomore Trystan Berry.

Jeremiah Glise got to the 184-pound title match, but lost to Northwestern junior and Sheldon/South O'Brien grad Luke Jenness in a 5-1 match.

Jenness helped the Red Raiders to a fifth-place finish, scoring 81 1/2 points. Jenness was one of two Red Raiders who finished in the Top 3 in their weight class.

Red Raiders freshman Jakob Francksen-Small placed third at 174 pounds. He closed out the weekend with a 3-2 win over Timothy Huber of Concordia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0