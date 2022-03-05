Morningside's Hunter DeJong places eighth at NAIA wrestling championships

WICHITA, Kan.--Headed into the first place matches on Saturday night at the NAIA national wrestling championships in Park City, Kan., the Morningside University wrestling squad sat in 26th place overall, with a team score of 16.

One Mustangs wrestler placed in the top eight in his weight class, as Hunter DeJong clinched eighth place with a 7-4 loss to Daulton Mayer of Thomas More in the 197 pound seventh-place match.

The area's other local school, Briar Cliff, finished 45th in the team standings with a total score of 2.5 Both Chargers' wrestlers, 125 pound Ca-Ron Watson and 149 pounder Ben Peters, lost in the second round after receiving first round byes.

Watson lost by a 19-1 technical fall to Grand View's Esco Walker, while Peters lost by a 17-2 tech fall against Dallas Koelzer of Baker.

Morningside had six wrestlers competing at the tournament. At 125 pounds, Evan Shell lost a 3-2 decision against Southern Oregon wrestler Francisco Barrera, while at 133 pounds, Morningside's Taylor Vazquez lost to Baker's Dominick Arellano, 3-1, in the first round.

141 pound Mustang Noah Styskal lost by fall in the first round at 4:14 to Midway's Kyler Adams, while 149 pounder John Diener made it three rounds before losing a 12-4 major decision against Thomas More's Ryan Moore.

Morningside's Caleb Connor lost his first round match at 157 pounds to Derrick Smallwood of Lindsey Wilson, 16-5.

As of Saturday evening, Grand View led the team standings with 194.5 points, while Life University was second at 139. Southeastern was in third place with 97.5 team points, and Montana State-Northern and Doane rounded out the top five at 66 and 64.5 points, respectively.

