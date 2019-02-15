ORANGE CITY, Iowa | No doubt about it, Morningside College’s wrestling team is ready to make noise at Saturday’s Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships, a meet which will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bultman Center on the Northwestern College campus.
A 27-12 win at Concordia on Feb. 7 secured a share of first place for Coach Jake Stevenson’s Mustangs and Concordia, as both teams finished 7-1 in the conference race. It was a major accomplishment for Morningside, defeating a team that has won three of the last four GPAC Tournament championships and won the GPAC Duals title on Jan. 26.
Morningside on that night, darted off to a 24-3 lead, getting three straight wins from seniors Lane Nichols (133), Dakota Drenth (141) and Kyle Fowler (149).
Drenth and Fowler recorded pins, Drenth tying a school record with the 49th fall of his career. Later in the dual, heavyweight Phil Rasmussen upset 10th-ranked Michael Stann, 3-0.
Saturday’s GPAC Championships will also double as the NAIA North Qualifier. The top finisher in each weight class will not only win a conference title, but will also advance to the NAIA Wrestling National Championships, set for March 1-2 at the Jacobson Exhibition Center in Des Moines.
Morningside has two returning national qualifiers in Keegan Hessler (125) and Steven Garcia (141). Hessler, a second-place finisher in last year’s GPAC meet, found himself listed at sixth in the final individual national rankings released on Wednesday.
Morningside has four more individuals in the final rankings – Drenth (18th at 149), Fowler (20th at 157), Jacob Willey (20th at 184) and Phil Rasmussen (12th at 285).
Defending 165-pound GPAC champion Andrew Null of Northwestern is ranked 14th at that weight. Null is a returning NAIA All-American while Dante Precadio, a third-place GPAC finisher at 149 a year ago, won NAIA All-America honors at 141 in 2017, when he finished in eighth place.
D’rell Gist, a GPAC runner-up at 184 a year ago for the Red Raiders, is ranked 20th at 197.
Briar Cliff has two returning national qualifiers in Nathan Ryan (141) and Chris Paulsen (No. 20 at 165). Ryan took second at 141 in last year’s GPAC meet while Paulsen and No. 17 Isaih Lysius (133) were each third.
The Chargers have two more nationally-ranked wrestlers, D’eairon Stokes (13th at 133) and Zac Funderburk (16th at 149).
Additional automatic allocations for the NAIA national tournament are determined by using the final regular season poll, which were released Wednesday. If the GPAC has four ranked wrestlers at any weight class, the conference would be awarded four automatic berths at that weight.
Stokes and Lysius are involved in that kind of situation, as there are two more GPAC wrestlers nationally-ranked at 133. Julian Gayton of defending GPAC champion and 14th-ranked Midland (6-2 in GPAC) is listed at fourth, two positions ahead of Concordia’s Alberto Garcia.
In addition to the automatic qualifiers, each conference is allowed three at-large individuals from any weight class. The remainder of the national field is selected by the national committee.