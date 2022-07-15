Buena Vista University is adding women's wrestling for 2023-2024 season

The Buena Vista University athletic department joined the women’s wrestling program on Thursday.

The Beavers announced they are adding women’s wrestling to their athletic menu, becoming the 12th school in NCAA Division III to do so. They are also the third athletic department in the American Rivers Conference to add women’s wrestling.

The program will launch in the 2023-24 school year.

As we look forward to a bright future for Buena Vista University and Beaver Athletics, and as we continue to embrace the university's mantra of Beavers Build, BVU Athletics is highly motivated to build a championship level women's wrestling program" said Scott Brown, Buena Vista’s Director of Athletics, in a press release on Thursday. "Our ability to enhance the student experience on our campus while providing additional opportunities for female student-athletes in our department is incredibly exciting."

Brown also said in the release that they will search for a new head coach for the program.

The other two schools in the A-R-C who have women’s wrestling are Wartburg and Simpson.

This is also good timing, as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union are making preparations to launch girls’ wrestling this upcoming school year.

BVU men’s wrestling coach Sean White was elated to hear the Beavers are adding women’s wrestling, one of the fastest growing sports in the college landscape.

“For us to kind of be a part of that, is an exciting thing,” White said. “Then, to kind of be on the forefront within our conference. I would've liked to maybe go first, but we're one of the first to our conference to add the sport, and it's exciting to kind of be on the forefront of that. And, it's a big part of the sport of wrestling, I think. And, it's just a great thing to be a part of.”

White said that the Beavers men’s program has been a supporter of women’s wrestling, and said once the Beavers get things going with the new sport, that’ll help all age levels of female wrestling.

“There's a lot of wrestling support, whether it's men or women. And so, just having that support there from your administration, and knowing that is there is a good thing,” White said.

White is also eager to have more wrestlers and wrestling coaches in the building come next fall.

“Yeah, I could see that being a thing. If on the women's side it's growing, it could put a little bit on the men's side to continue to build, and be competitive in that aspect,” White said. “Having another wrestling coach around could always be a positive thing. They're trying to build a program, I'm trying to build a program. Another person to bounce ideas off of, another person to lean on in some different ways. So, there's a lot of different ways that it can be very supportive for the men's side, as well.”