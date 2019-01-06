PELLA, Iowa -- Briar Cliff scored 98.5 points to finish second at the Central Under Armour Invite and Morningside finished in third place with 84.5 points. Central won its own invite with 136.5 points and Buena Vista was ninth with 26.5 points.
Briar Cliff's Chris Paulsen won the 165-pound title. Paulsen won his first three matches by fall and then had a dominant offensive showing against Central's Jeremy Vester in the title match. Paulsen scored a 20-10 major decision to win the title.
Briar Cliff's Andrew Shea finished as the runner-up at 141 pounds and Isiah Lysius was third at 133 pounds.
Morningside's Kyle Fowler won the 157-pound title. He won his semifinal by fall and faced Central's Collin Groleau for the title. He won by a 13-4 major decision for the title.
Morningside's Dakota Drenth was third at 149 pounds and Caleb Deemer was third at 197 pounds.