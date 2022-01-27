COLLEGE WRESTLING: Morningside beats Northwestern at home

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University wrestling team dominated the Northwestern College Dual on Wednesday, as the Mustangs defeated the Red Raiders at Hindman-Hobbs Fieldhouse, 34-12.

John Diener gave the Mustangs a 6-0 lead with a pinfall victory over Erik Rodriguez at 32 seconds, while Caleb Connor made ait a 6-0 match with a 4-2 win over NWC’s Breckin Sperling at 157.

At 165 pounds, Ethan Hatcher beat Northwestern’s Blake Pmajzl, 11-5, to make it a 12-0 lead, and 174 pounder Jackson Chapin made it 15-0 with a 12-7 win over Tyler Zeiman.

Northwestern finally got on the board at 184 pounds, when Luke Jenness beat Brody Kacmarynski by pin at 43 seconds to pull the Raiders within nine points, at 15-6.

But Hunter DeJong extended the Morningside lead to 21-6 when he pinned Jose Sanchez, at 197.

The Mustangs won at the heavyweight class, then took 125 pounds, and 133 before the day ended with a 141 pound forfeit win for Northwestern’s Trey Schuck, though the Mustangs clinched the convincing win.

Morningside improved to 4-1 overall, while Northwestern fell to 4-5, and 2-3 in GPAC competition.

The Mustangs will wrestle on Saturday at 11 a.m., in the GPAC Duals.

