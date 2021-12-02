COLLEGE WRESTLING: Morningside tops Concordia; Doane beats Northwestern

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University wrestling squad beat Concordia 27-9 on Wednesday to open the season.

The Mustangs met the Bulldogs in the GPAC Duals at The Arena Sports Academy.

The Mustangs captured a pair of bonus-point victories from sophomore 125-pounder Benjamin Schmitz and junior 141-pounder Noah Styskal, and that put the Mustangs up 20-0. Junior 133-pounder Taylor Vazquez, junior 149-pounder John Diener, sophomore 157-pounder Caleb Connor and sophomore 165-pounder Ethan Hatcher also won their matches.

Morningside added decision victories from senior 184-pounder Brody Kacmarynski and sophomore 197-pounder Kasten Grape.

During the same dual, Northwestern lost in a 35-15 dual to Doane at The Arena.

Doane started the meeting with a pin, but Red Raiders junior Manny Jaramillo responded at 133 with a win by fall of his own to even the match.

The Tigers then won the next four matches — two by pins — but Jakob Francksen-Small picked up a 9-5 decision over Doane’s Michael Scarponi at 174, making it 25-9 Tigers.

Sheldon High School grad and Red Raiders sophomore Luke Jenness followed Francksen-Small with an 11-0 major decision over Cael Jordan, but that was the last win Northwestern earned on Wednesday.

