KEARNEY, Neb. | Chris Paulsen’s fifth-place finish in the 165-pound elite division was among the highlights for Briar Cliff’s wrestling team at Saturday’s UNI Holiday Inn Open.
During a tournament which consisted of several NCAA Division I wrestlers, Paulsen opened with a pin in 1:49 over Nebraska-Kearney’s Talon Seitz, then followed with a 3-1 win over Nebraska’s Johnny Blankenship.
Paulsen was defeated in the semifinals by eventual bracket champion Marcus Amico form Air Force. Paulsen dropped another match before winning by medical forfeit in the fifth-place match.
Zac Funderburk also competed in the elite division, taking sixth at 149. Funderburk opened with a 12-10 overtime win over Colorado Mesa’s Kyle Kintz, then posted an 18-2 technical fall rout over Western State’s Justin Chenoweth.
Funderburk then dropped his next three matches, the first to eventual champion Ty Lucas of Central Oklahoma.
Jeremiah Glise took fourth in the 197-pound amateur division for the Chargers while Clayton Reis was fifth in the 149-pound amateur bracket.
PREUL FOURTH FOR BUENA VISTA: Parker Preul took fourth place in the 174-pound silver division while leading Buena Vista’s wrestling team at Saturday’s Auggie Brute-Adidas Open hosted by Augsburg College in the Twin Cities.
Following a first-round bye, Preul reached the quarterfinals with a fall in 4:40 over Wisconsin-Platteville’s Peter Driscoll to score his first win of the year. He then suffered two straight losses, one in the third-place bout.