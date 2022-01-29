'First round' gives Hawkeyes chance to learn

IOWA CITY – Cael Sanderson walked out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena late Friday night appreciating a win, but the Penn State wrestling coach was far from satisfied.

Down the hall and around the corner, Iowa coach Tom Brands was expressing similar sentiments.

The Nittany Lions wrecked the Hawkeyes’ 29-dual win streak, ending the longest string of dual victories in the country with a 19-16 victory over Iowa in front of a sellout crowd of 14,905.

Penn State won six matches, including two that went into overtime, in the type of hotly-contested dual you would anticipate between the top-ranked Nittany Lions and the second-ranked Hawkeyes.

“We showed some toughness, won some tough, close matches against a really good team,’’ Sanderson said. “Any time you win at Iowa it’s a good win, but we have to get better.’’

Bonus points were hard to secure.

Both teams claimed one major decision – Drew Hildebrandt at 125 pounds for Penn State and Alex Marinelli at 165 for Iowa – in a dual that was otherwise filled with close matches including four decided by one or two points.

“Bonus points are critical,’’ Brands said, mentioning Marinelli’s 10-2 win over Brady Berge.

But, the Iowa coach was quick to reference Hildebrandt’s 9-0 victory over Jesse Ybarra, back in the lineup because of injury to Drake Ayala and a match where four back points late in the third period gave the Nittany Lions an extra team point.

“It went against us, too. We have to finish,’’ Brands said. “We have to finish matches better and be a little tougher in those situations. We have to keep doing the things that we need to do to make progress as we go into February and the postseason.’’

Sanderson gets that.

“We weren’t really happy with our performance and I know their guy probably isn’t either,’’ Sanderson said. “We’ll get better, but we’ve got a lot of little things to work on.’’

The only lower-ranked wrestler to win Friday was Iowa’s fifth-ranked Tony Cassioppi, who gave up an early takedown but used a pair of his own to claim a 7-2 win over third-ranked and previously unbeaten Greg Kerkvliet.

“He hit me with that double right away and I made an adjustment to stop his next one, which was important for me,’’ Cassioppi said. “I can’t let that first one take me down. I need to make the adjustment before I need to make the adjustment. I need to be ready, ready, ready, but I came back and wrestled my match.’’

Sanderson felt his team lacked energy in many of its matches.

He acknowledged the readiness of the Hawkeyes may have created that perception in a dual which six matches remain scoreless after one period and saw the teams have a combined 18 takedowns, eight by the Hawkeyes and 10 by the Nittany Lions.

Penn State won four of the five matches between wrestlers ranked in the top five nationally, including both rematches of 2021 NCAA championship matches.

The Nittany Lions’ Nick Lee edged second-record Jaydin Eierman 6-4 in sudden victory at 141 and Carter Starocci edged Michael Kemerer 2-1 in the first tiebreaker after a scoreless sudden victory period.

In handing Iowa its first dual loss since a 27-12 setback at Oklahoma State in 2019, Penn State also picked up wins from its other two top-ranked wrestlers.

Roman Bravo-Young edged third-ranked Austin DeSanto 3-2 at 133 and Aaron Brooks claimed an 8-3 win over 17th-ranked Abe Assad at 184.

“We lose one of those matches and we lose the dual,’’ Sanderson said. “Iowa does a really good job of scouting and preparing for matches. They put in a lot of work and it shows. We can watch what they were doing to us and learn from the experience.’’

Brands expects the same.

He reiterated that starts with doing a better job of finishing.

The Iowa coach used Kemerer’s match as an example.

“Kemerer is in there at least twice and we’re pretty good there. We are going to have opportunities in the future there as well, but we’ve just got to get better at finishing,’’ Brands said.

That’s where the work will continue for both teams who understand they will see each other again in March when the stakes are higher at the Big Ten finals at Nebraska and the NCAA Championships in Detroit.

“In a lot of these matches, we know we’re going to see these guys two more times,’’ Sanderson said. “This was just the first round.’’

