Fort Dodge's Drake Ayala wins first match with Iowa wrestling

IOWA CITY — Drake Ayala wrestled his first dual for top-ranked Iowa on Friday.

On Sunday, the Hawkeyes' freshman 125-pounder arrived.

Ayala set the tone for Iowa's 36-4 victory over Purdue, scoring a pair of takedowns in the final two periods to earn a 6-1 victory over the Boilermakers' fifth-ranked Devin Schroder.

The crowd of 14,905 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena rose to its feet as the final seconds of the match ticked off the clock, reaching a crescendo as Ayala's arm was raised and he sprinted off the mat.

"It was good to get the win,'' the three-time Iowa state high school champion from Fort Dodge said. "I thought I wrestled a little timid. There's always room for improvement, but it was fun.''

The win came after Ayala dropped an 8-6 decision to Minnesota's seventh-ranked Patrick McKee on Friday in his debut in the lineup spot three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee was expected to fill this season before undergoing surgery last week to repair two torn anterior cruciate ligaments.

Ayala isn't trying to fill Lee's shoes.

"I don't look at it that way at all. They told me I'm the guy, so I'm the guy and I'm going to keep getting better each and every day.''

Sunday's win was progress in a lesson-filled weekend for Ayala.

"I'm learning a lot every day,'' he said. "I'm pretty young, so being in here is a learning experience for me for sure. It's fun, though. I love it.''

Iowa coach Tom Brands liked the way Ayala went about things Sunday.

"I think he wrestled more like his trademark. He was more physical,'' Brands said. "Those types of things are hard on an opponent. He's a very astute competitor. He's processing things the right way to make adjustments in a short amount of time and that's a good quality to have.''

Following a scoreless opening period, Ayala followed an escape by Schroder with a takedown and rode out the final 1 minute, 19 seconds of the period.

He picked up another takedown 21 seconds into the third and brought the crowd to life when he picked up a point after Schroder was hit for stalling with :18 to go.

"You're putting daggers in guys even though it's not on the scoreboard with riding time,'' Brands said. "It's an energy factor that's going our way. ... You put the energy into it and you take the energy out of the opponent.''

Unlike Friday's 22-10 win over Minnesota, energy wasn't an issue for the Hawkeyes against Purdue.

Iowa (8-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won nine matches and collected bonus points in five, including a pin by Tony Cassioppi at 285, technical falls by Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer at 174 and major decisions by Max Murin at 149 and Kaleb Young at 157.

"All of us had room to improve from the other night,'' said Marinelli, who had nine takedowns including four in the first period as he toyed with the Boilermakers' Hayden Lohrey to earn his 22-7 technical fall.

"We know what we can do and we know what we are capable of. We know good things will happen when we wrestle our best.''

Marinelli joked that he prepared to ramp things up, "I ate my Wheaties. I just did stuff a little different, doing the things I know how to do and going out there and letting it fly.''

Purdue (7-2, 1-1) earned its lone win at 133, where Matt Ramos won an 11-1 major decision over Jesse Ybarra.

Brands said Austin DeSanto, the lineup regular at the weight, "wanted the day off'' and was given the chance to do that.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0