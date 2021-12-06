Hawkeyes double-up Cyclones in Cy-Hawk dual

AMES — The University of Iowa wrestling team competed without a couple of its starters again Sunday night. It did not prevent the Hawkeyes from extending their win streak over their in-state rival.

In front of 9,272 fans at Hilton Coliseum, top-ranked Iowa prevailed in six of the 10 bouts, including a disqualification win and two major decisions, to conquer 13th-ranked Iowa State 22-11 in the annual Cy-Hawk dual.

It was Iowa’s 17th straight win over Iowa State and 32nd in the last 33 meetings.

Three-time national champion Spencer Lee (125 pounds), Michael Kemerer (174) and Abe Assad (184) weighed in for the Hawkeyes, but none of them participated in the dual.

Jayden Eierman (141) and Alex Marinelli (165) recorded major decision victories for Iowa (3-0), and heavyweight Tony Cassioppi was leading 9-0 when Iowa State’s Sam Schuyler was tagged for his fifth stall call of the bout, which results in a disqualification.

In the handshake line afterward, a brief scuffle occurred. There were a few shoves, and Iowa’s bench was deducted a team point.

“It’s the next day of competition, with two teams that want to win, and a stall-out at the end,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “We’re up 17-11, and the guy got stalled out. He got stalled out. Of course, there’s heated emotions. Of course.”

Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser was perturbed the official called the heavyweight match so quickly.

"I thought the official did a really good job, for the most part, and then he completely lost all of his bearings in the last match," Dresser said. "I don't know if he let the other side get to him or if he wanted to go home and watch a movie tonight. He obviously wanted that match over.

"It was unbelievable. Unbelievable with a capital U, that you end that match that fast."

The dual provided several competitive bouts and more emotion than recent years. The 133-pound match between Iowa's Austin DeSanto and Iowa State's Ramazan Attasauov featured two double stall calls and technical violations on both wrestlers.

"A lot of good, competitive matches," Dresser said. "I think the other side doesn't like to see this side doing what we're doing.

"When there's a bully on the playground, you've got to hit the bully back, and we hit the bully back a little bit tonight, and they don't like it."

Kysen Terukina gave the Cyclones an early spark with an 8-2 win at 125 pounds, but Iowa responded with three straight victories from DeSanto (6-4 at 133), Eierman (15-7 at 141) and Max Murin (3-2 at 149).

It was the season debut for Murin, who used a first-period takedown and an escape in the third period to collect the win and extend Iowa’s lead to 10-3.

“Murin is a physical, staunch pillar of a guy,” Brands said. “He gets the most out of himself. That was a gutsy win.”

NCAA champion and top-ranked David Carr tallied a pair of takedowns, an escape and a riding-time point for a 6-2 victory over eighth-ranked Kaleb Young at 157.

That dwindled Iowa's lead to 10-6, as close as Iowa State (2-1) would get.

Marinelli racked up seven takedowns in his 16-5 major over Grant Stotts at 165.

Iowa’s Nelson Brands and Joel Devine went to overtime at 174. In sudden victory, Devine attempted a half-shot, Brands hit a hard head-snap, re-shot and drove Devine to the edge, pulled him back in-bounds and covered for the winning takedown, 3-1.

“(Nelson) can open it up, score more points,” coach Brands said. “I loved it he was relaxed and didn’t seem rattled. So for him to keep his wit, good job, but we have a lot more to give there.”

Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman clipped Myles Wilson 4-1 at 184 and the Cyclones’ Yonger Bastida upset third-ranked Jacob Warner 4-3 at 197.

“I thought we did a good job competing tonight,” Dresser said. “That’s a very young Iowa State team out there tonight.”

The Hawkeyes are off for two weeks until competing at the Rokfin Duals in Destin, Fla., on Dec. 21-22.

“This is one date on the calendar,” coach Brands said. “This isn’t about a catalyst or springboard for greater things to come. This is a step along the path to Detroit (site of the NCAA championships in March).

“That’s how we operate.”

