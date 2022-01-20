Hawkeyes prepare for hair-raising duals

There are wrestling duals and then there are duals like the one second-ranked Iowa is preparing for this week.

The second-ranked Hawkeyes visit sixth-ranked Ohio State on Friday, one week before top-ranked Penn State visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“We know what we’re getting into. The hair on the back of the neck is standing up getting ready,’’ Iowa coach Tom Brands said.

“I’m not disparaging our other opponents, but that’s how life is. You see a kitty cat walking down the street, you don’t pay it no mind. You see a grizzly bear coming your way, the hair on the back of your neck stands up. There’s a difference there in what we’re getting into in the next couple of weeks.’’

But before even thinking about the Nittany Lions and a lineup that includes four top-ranked wrestlers, the Hawkeyes must first deal with the Buckeyes in a dual that includes three top-10 matchups.

Iowa’s Max Murin at 149 pounds, Alex Marinelli at 165 and Michael Kemerer at 174 are all positioned to face top-10 opponents as the Hawkeyes (10-0, 4-0 Big Ten) prepare for the 7 p.m. dual at the Covelli Center.

Murin, ranked 10th and 6-1 on the season, faces second-ranked Sammy Sasso, a junior with a 13-1 record. Sasso pinned Murin in 6 minutes, 53 seconds in the only previous meeting between the two in a dual last season in West Lafayette, Ind.

The other two Hawkeyes will be facing first-time opponents in their top-10 matches.

Top-ranked at 165 and returning to his home state, Marinelli will put his 14-0 record on the line against the Buckeyes’ seven-ranked Carson Kharchia, a sophomore with a 15-1 record.

At 174, the Hawkeyes’ second-ranked Kemerer has won each of his four matches since opening his season earlier this month. He’ll face seventh-ranked Ethan Smith, a senior with an 11-3 record.

That’s indicative of the challenges Iowa will face in a dual where the Ohio State lineup will include eight ranked wrestlers.

Brands lists multiple lineup possibilities at just one weight class, 133, where Austin DeSanto and Cullan Schriever are both listed.

A redshirt freshman from Mason City, Schriever dropped a 4-3 decision to Northwestern’s ninth-ranked Chris Cannon and a 5-0 match to Illinois’ sixth-ranked Lucas Byrd last weekend as DeSanto missed his second and third straight duals for Iowa (10-0, 4-0 Big Ten).

“What we’ve decided there is that both guys are great options,’’ Brands said. “Our number one guy there is Austin DeSanto but things happen in life, so I can’t guarantee it. We’re going to put our best lineup on the mat.’’

That is also reflective of the time of year.

“It’s the middle of the season. It’s important to start getting the pieces in line,’’ Brands said.

Iowa sophomore Abe Assad, who is expected to face senior Kaleb Romero in his match at 184, said things have been pretty much business as usual in the Hawkeye wrestling room this week.

“The next event is always the most important event and each week you have to get prepared as if it’s the biggest deal of the season because for that week, it is,’’ Assad said. “I do think everybody is excited about going out to Columbus and getting set to go.’’

Working to take a more offensive mindset onto the mat this season, Assad has scored bonus points for Iowa in seven of the nine wins he has had in 11 matches.

“I think I’m getting to my offense more and that’s more than just taking shots,’’ Assad said. “I’m seeing Kemerer, Marinelli and Spencer (Lee) put up double-digit points in their matches and I want to do that, too.’’

Assad spent time during the summer concentrating on that.

He believes that building his arsenal of ways to attack opponents will only help him and Iowa.

“To do that, I know I have to get better on defense, too because good defense does lead to good offense. It’s not all about just taking shots.’’

