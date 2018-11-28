With two-time all-American Michael Kemerer’s season ending before it began, Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands is multiple considering lineup options.
Brands announced Tuesday the Hawkeyes’ 174-pound junior will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery later this week to repair a lingering knee injury.
“Our attention right now is on him and his needs are and on what our teams’ needs are,’’ Brands said at his weekly news conference. “That is our focus every day and that doesn’t change because there is a crisis. Michael Kemerer is about going forward and that is what we’re about.’’
Kemerer, who took third at the 2017 NCAA Championships at 157 pounds as a redshirt freshman and finished fourth in the weight class last season, was expected to move to an open 174-pound spot in the Hawkeye lineup this season.
But, he injured a knee in practice shortly before Iowa’s season-opening duals on Nov. 9 and has not wrestled for Iowa this season.
“I am disappointed I won’t be on the mat with my teammates this season, but I am 100 percent committed to my rehab and recovery so I can return to the mat in 2019,’’ Kemerer said in a statement.
“I have complete faith in my teammates, coaches and medical staff and they have faith in me. I will continue to give them all the best I have, on and off the mat.’’
Redshirt freshman Myles Wilson, who has competed at 174 in Iowa’s meets so far this season, is listed as the probable starter in the weight class for Saturday’s 2 p.m. dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against Iowa State.
Brands expects to take some time to figure out if Wilson is the answer for the season or if other options could help the Hawkeyes retain some of the firepower Kemerer brought to the lineup.
“We have some options there. We have a lot of ‘57 pounders. We also have some upper-weight guys who are also certified down there,’’ Brands said. “The heavier guys will take time because of the math, the formulas and the NCAA rules. The bottom line is we’re going to put the best guy in the weight class on the mat.’’
Kemerer has a 60-6 record for the Hawkeyes. He shared the team lead with 10 pins last season and was second among Hawkeyes with five technical falls and four major decisions.
Brands said Kemerer will apply for a medical hardship year once the current season ends. He believes the junior meets the necessary criteria to regain the year of eligibility.