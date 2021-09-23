Iowa announces launch of women's wrestling program in 2023-24

The men’s program Brands coaches won its 24th national championship in the sport in March and Barta said making women’s wrestling the 22nd intercollegiate program offered by the university simply made sense.

“I think everyone is fully aware of our history and tradition on the men’s side,’’ Barta said. “Wrestling is part of the fabric of Iowa and is part of the University of Iowa’s DNA when you look back historically.’’

Brands will be involved in helping administrators select a coach to run the women’s program, but beyond his support his involvement will end there.

The Hawkeye women’s program will operate independently from the men’s program, with its own coaching staff, its own practices and its own objectives for success.

It will share a new training facility that will be adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which was designed with facilities to house both men’s and women’s teams.

Pending approval from the Iowa Board of Regents, Iowa expects to break ground that new structure next spring.

“The women will have their own head coach. The women will have their own structure, run their program as they see fit,’’ Brands said. “We will hire a coach. It will be the best coach in America. Look out.’’