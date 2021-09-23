Iowa announces launch of women's wrestling program in 2023-24

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Sheldon native Tom Brands didn’t want to see Iowa get left behind.
For several years, the coach of the Hawkeyes’ NCAA champion wrestling team has encouraged administrators at the university to be at the forefront of an emerging sport and add women’s wrestling to its lineup of intercollegiate offerings.
Thursday, Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta announced that will happen.
The Hawkeyes will field a women’s wrestling team beginning in the 2023-24 season, the first institution from a power-five conference in the nation to provide female wrestlers with an opportunity to compete at the highest level in college.
“Being the first is huge,’’ Brands said. “Being the first is impactful.’’
Barta called it “an exciting and historic day for Iowa athletics,’’ adding that university officials have discussed adding the sport for several years now.
Brands encouraged those discussions.
“There are a lot of reasons why you do it. Those reasons are because (female competitors) are just as hungry as our guys are to win championships. There is no separation. The hunger, desire and drive, they’re the same,’’ Brands said.
“Now, you get to do it an institution where other big-time institutions are going to follow and we’re the trailblazer. We’ve been the trailblazer before. We have the first black national champion, (Davenport’s) Simon Roberts. That’s important. Now, the women get their chance now.’’
The men’s program Brands coaches won its 24th national championship in the sport in March and Barta said making women’s wrestling the 22nd intercollegiate program offered by the university simply made sense.
“I think everyone is fully aware of our history and tradition on the men’s side,’’ Barta said. “Wrestling is part of the fabric of Iowa and is part of the University of Iowa’s DNA when you look back historically.’’
Brands will be involved in helping administrators select a coach to run the women’s program, but beyond his support his involvement will end there.
The Hawkeye women’s program will operate independently from the men’s program, with its own coaching staff, its own practices and its own objectives for success.
It will share a new training facility that will be adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, which was designed with facilities to house both men’s and women’s teams.
Pending approval from the Iowa Board of Regents, Iowa expects to break ground that new structure next spring.
“The women will have their own head coach. The women will have their own structure, run their program as they see fit,’’ Brands said. “We will hire a coach. It will be the best coach in America. Look out.’’
The NCAA recognized women’s wrestling as an emerging sport in 2020 in all three of its divisions. There are currently 45 intercollegiate women’s wrestling programs at NCAA institutions including five in the state of Iowa.
Girls high school wrestling is a sanctioned sport in 32 states although the the number of participating schools has not allowed that to happen yet in Iowa’s high schools.
Still, more than 600 girls participated in high school wrestling in Iowa a year ago and had the chance to compete in a state tournament held by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
Brands said the sport needs to be sanctioned in Iowa’s high schools.
“Partner up, let’s get some common sense here and get a high school tournament for these girls. They’ve earned it and they need it,’’ Brands said. “… Just do it. Let’s get together and do it.’’