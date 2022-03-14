Iowa signs Tom Brands to contract extension

Words don’t impress Tom Brands.

Bonus points, however, are an entirely different matter.

With the NCAA Wrestling Championships scheduled to begin Thursday in Detroit, the coach of Iowa’s defending national championship team is more concerned with action than words as the Hawkeyes put the finishing touches on the preparations.

“The talk is done. It’s time to go perform,’’ Brands said Monday during a video conference.

Brands will be preparing the Hawkeyes to perform well into the future.

Iowa announced Monday that Brands has signed a contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

Brands is currently in his 16th season as the Hawkeyes’ coach, guiding Iowa to four NCAA and six Big Ten championships.

“There is no better person to lead the Iowa wrestling program than Tom Brands,’’ Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement announcing the contract extension. “His sustained success at the University of Iowa is unmatched.’’

Five Hawkeyes have been awarded top-five seeds in their respective weight classes for the NCAA Championships that are taking place at the Little Caesars Arena.

Defending NCAA runner-up Jaydin Eierman is Iowa’s top seed entering the three-day meet, placed second at 141 pounds behind unbeaten Nick Lee of Penn State, the defending national champ.

The Hawkeyes’ Alex Marinelli and Tony Cassioppi are seeded third at 165 and 285, respectively, while Michael Kemerer at 174 and Austin DeSanto at 133 are seeded fifth.

Three additional Iowa wrestlers are seeded in the top 10.

Jacob Warner is sixth at 197, Max Murin is eighth at 149 and Kaleb Young is seeded ninth at 157.

The other two wrestlers in the Hawkeye lineup, freshman Drake Ayala at 125 and Abe Assad at 184 are placed 13th and 18th in the bracket.

Brands believes his team is ready.

“A lot of these guys, they’ve been through this before and even our young guys, they’ve been training and preparing for big tournaments all of their lives,’’ Brands said. “They’ve been there before. A lot of what this week is going to be about is guys doing what they do.’’

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a third-place team finish at the Big Ten Championships, but four-time Big Ten champ Alex Marinelli believes the Hawkeyes are positioned well heading into the one meet they have been working toward all season.

“I think we’re feeling good with where we’re at,’’ Marinelli said. “We realize that this is the tournament where everyone takes a it a new level and we have to prepared to do that as well. We’re anxious to get there.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0