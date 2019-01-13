AMES – No. 21 Iowa State wrestling (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) took care of business on Sunday in Hilton Coliseum against Fresno State (4-6, 1-3 Big 12).
The Cyclones easily disposed of the Bulldogs 31-6.
Coach Kevin Dresser said if Iowa State wrestled a perfect match, the Cyclones win all 12 matches.
The only matches Iowa State lost were in sudden victory.
Iowa State had six matches with at least three takedowns in them, led by redshirt freshman No. 9 Austin Gomez (133) who had six takedowns. Gomez won by a 24-5 technical fall over Gary Joint.
Fellow redshirt freshman Marcus Coleman (174) had four takedowns in his 14-1 major decision over Dominic Kincaid.
“We’re progressing and it’s showing out there, especially late in matches,” Dresser said. “Gomez and Coleman really pushed the pace, and that’s what makes Gomez great is that he’s pushing the pace all the time. Guys feed off each other pushing – especially when the guys pushing are younger guys. If you’re an old guy, you’re like, ‘Dang, I got to get going.’ I don’t want these young guys to show me up.’ We need that kind of competition in our room and we need that kind of competition in live venues.”
Gomez has noticed an uptick in his energy level lately.
“That was me going out there and having fun,” Gomez said. “I’m having fun when I’m wrestling, I’m pretty hard to beat when I get to my offense. In these past couple duals and tournaments, I was thinking too much. Today, I just went out there and had a lot of fun and got to my offense early.”
At heavyweight, Gannon Gremmel wrestled Big 12 runner-up A.J. Nevills. Gremmel won 6-5. He had two takedowns and forced two stalling calls.
“Being in shape is important, especially at heavyweight. He pushed the pace,” Dresser said. “That guy was a Big 12 runner up last year. That’s a big win for Gannon Gremmel. I can tell wrestling is really important to him. He’s doing the little things outside of the room well. He’s excited right now and that’s what you want to see this time of the year.”
The only truly unexpected and disappointing loss was No. 4 Willie Miklus (197). Miklus lost to unranked Josh Hokit 4-2 in sudden victory.
“Willie is very unique,” Dresser said. “He’s got some funk. But sometimes you have to go back to basics. I’m still learning Willie – he’s almost like a freshman to me. We can really start to coach him now as we go down the stretch of January and February.”
In the post-meet press conference, Dresser went up and down the lineup and said eight of his 10 guys wrestled good or really good. That’s something that didn’t happen last year in his first season.
“It’s just a really good group of guys right now and guys are believing, and guys are trusting us and we’re trusting them,” Dresser said. “We’ve got some good guys and we’re in pretty good shape right now. These guys respond to the orders that are barked at them – I say that in a good way, they’re good barks. It’s a good group of guys that want to keep proving themselves.”