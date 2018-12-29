HOFFMAN ESTATES, Illinois -- Defending Midland champions Alex Marinelli, Cash Wilcke and Sam Stoll were three of 12 University of Iowa wrestlers to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Saturday inside the Sears Centre Arena.
Stoll, the top seed in 285 won by pin and a decision. Marinelli the No. 2 seed in 165 advanced by a pin and major decision, while Wilcke, the No. 2 seed in the 184-pound bracket won by fall and a pair of decisions.
Pat Lugo garnered three bonus point matches as the five seed in the 149-pound bracket with a pin, technical fall, and an injury default to lead the team with 8.5 of Iowa’s 59.5 team points.
No. 2 Kaleb Young ended each match early by two technical falls and a fall to end the first session with eight team points in the 157-pound bracket.
Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto at 125 and 133 both contributed 6.5 team points by pinning their first opponent and following with a technical fall to advance to the quarterfinals. Paul Glynn picked up an upset over the No. 9 seed in the third round at 133, and earned another pair of decisions to advance to the quarterfinals at 133.
No. 4 Vince Turk earned back-to-back major decisions and No. 2 Max Murin won by fall and a decision, both to advance to the quarterfinals in the 141-pound bracket.
Jacob Warner, the No. 2 seed in the 197-pound bracket, joins the other Hawkeyes in the quarterfinals by posting a major decision and a decision.
One unattached competitor, No. 10 Tony Cassioppi, also advanced to the quarterfinals in the 285-pound bracket with a pin and a decision.
Five more Hawkeyes are alive on the backside of the bracket. Four Hawkeyes have been eliminated from the tournament.
Competition resumes with Session II tonight at 7 p.m. (CT). The Midlands Championships is streamed online at BTN2Go and at FloWrestling.com. Live results are available at TrackWrestling.com. The tournament in broadcast on AM 800 KXIC and stream on hawkeyesports.com via Hawkeye All-Access.