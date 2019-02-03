SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Jonah Egli’s first time on the mat in 2018-19 was one he won’t soon forget.
The freshman from Fort Dodge, Iowa, competing at 174 pounds, registered two pins and a major decision to be reach the finals at the Sioux City Dave Edmonds Open Saturday. Battling Grand View’s Lawton Benna, he was stopped shy of an individual weight class title due to a 7-0 defeat.
Head coach Jake Stevenson’s Morningside College Mustangs also had a second top four mark that a local crowd inside the Delta Hotel and Conference Center witnessed.
Freshman heavyweight Daniel Ausloos piled up three pins to make the semifinals but was held off by Augustana University of South Dakota’s Steve Hajas 6-2 in his chase for the championship. Ausloos wound up fourth, gaining a fourth pin on the backside before winding up 4-2.
Morningside returns to dual competition with a crucial road trip at Concordia Thursday. A victory over the Bulldogs will allow Stevenson's squad to capture a share of the Great Plains Athletic Conference dual championship.