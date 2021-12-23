WATCH NOW: Morningside's John Diener goes to battle daily in wrestling room

SIOUX CITY — When John Diener walks into the Morningside University wrestling room on a nightly basis, he knows he’s going to compete every single night.

There isn’t a day where the work comes easy in the wrestling room. That’s how Diener wants it to be, however.

He comes into the room, willing to grapple with anyone.

“My availability of wrestling partners is top-notch,” Diener said. “Everyone from the freshmen to our coaching staff, it’s phenomenal.”

At the beginning of the season, Diener even wrestled against associate head coach Colton McCrystal who won state titles with Sergeant Bluff-Luton and also wrestled at Nebraska.

Diener put McCrystal into a cradle at a practice in October, according to head coach Jake Stevenson.

“(Coach McCrystal) is just a solid wrestler all around,” Diener said. “Any time you’re close to scoring on him, you gotta count it as a little win for yourself.”

Diener is one of several returners for the Mustangs, and Diener had a good season last year.

Diener was an All-American last year, as he placed eighth in the 149-pound weight class.

He needed to get a pin to get on the podium last year, but it was a step up from winning just one match at the 2019 NAIA wrestling tournament.

The junior from Kaukauna, Wisconsin, became the first Mustangs wrestling All-American since Keegan Hessler in 2019.

Diener became the 33rd All-American in the program's history. He's the first 149-pounder since Steven Garcia in 2016.

So far this season, Diener is 12-4. He went into the holiday break with a pair of wins, both against Buena Vista wrestlers.

Diener pinned Jonah Siebert in 1 minute, 55 seconds at the Beavers-hosted tournament, then in the semifinals, Diener beat Isaiah Schannep 4-1.

He’s got three pins so far this season, and two of those three pins have come in the first period.

His first match of the season came by pinfall, as DIener pinned Air Force’s Colton Woods in 6 minutes, 15 seconds at the Younes Hospitality Open.

Diener also has a sudden victory on his record, as he defeated Sam Kallem of Grand View 10-8 at Doane’s Conner/Oppenheim Open.

“One of the biggest things for John is his positive attitude,” Stevenson said. “He has the opportunity to be around wrestlers who are challenging him every day. Those things give him the opportunity to improve every day. Every day is difficult for him. Nothing is given to him in practice.”

Diener wasn’t the only national qualifier for the Mustangs. He was one of four, and all four returned this season.

The other three wrestlers are junior Taylor Vasquez, Kasten Grape and Evan Shell.

Vasquez is 6-4 this season at 133, and he placed fifth on Dec. 4 at the Conner/Oppenheim Open.

Grape has wrestled at 184 and 197, and he competed at the latter weight at the Doane tournament.

There, the Columbus, Nebraska, sophomore placed third, thanks to a pin in 19 seconds over York’s Garret Moser.

Shell hasn’t competed since Nov. 20, where he lost two of three matches.

Shell, Vasquez and Diener were all ranked in last Thursday’s NAIA Week 2 poll. Shell was ranked 17th at 125; Vasquez 12th at 133 and Diener sixth at 149.

Sibley-Ocheyedan High School grad Hunter DeJong is also ranked, as the 197-pound sophomore is 15th in his class.

Caleb Connor was also ranked highly late in the season last year, and he returns at 157 pounds.

The Mustangs received 34 votes in the Week 2 national poll.

“Guys will come back for their fifth year, sixth year, but the one thing we are all focused on in there is winning the GPAC title,” Diener said. “We’re not focused on those guys coming back. They’re chasing something else. We’re chasing team goals.”

