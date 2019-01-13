HASTINGS, Neb. – Head coach Jake Stevenson’s Morningside College wrestling team concluded a strong week with a 2-1 record at Saturday's Hastings College Bronco Duals Saturday, Jan. 12.
Just two days removed from a thrilling 21-16 win over crosstown Great Plains Athletic Conference foe Briar Cliff, the Mustangs, moving to 5-3 overall, added conference victories over the host Broncos 36-10 and Doane College 45-4 to increase their loop mark to 3-0.
A four-match sweep from 174 pounds to heavyweight which featured three falls turned the tide versus the hosts, and five successive bonus-point outcomes to start off against the Tigers ended their stay successfully.
Heart of America conference squad Missouri Valley College, entering the day ranked No. 11 on the current NAIA poll, stopped Morninigside’s bid for an unbeaten overall tourney, posting a 33-14 triumph . Three individuals worked their way through without a scratch, as senior 125/133-pounder Keegan Hessler and junior 157-pounder Kyle Fowler both wound up 3-0, and senior 149-pounder Dakota Drenth tallied two victories in as many opportunities.
Morningside steps back on the mat Friday and Saturday at Missouri Valley College Invitational in Marshall, Mo.