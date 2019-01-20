MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – No. 16 Iowa State was not troubled by West Virginia on Sunday afternoon as the Cyclones blew past the Mountaineers, 36-3.
Iowa State (6-1, 3-0 Big 12) won nine out of the 10 bouts with two victories by fall, one by technical fall and one by major decision.
The dual began at 197 pounds and No. 6 Willi Miklus. After giving up the first takedown of the match, Miklus corrected course against Noah Adams. He began the second period with an escape and a takedown, and took Adams to his back for the fall in 4:37.
At heavyweight and 125 pounds, Gannon Gremmel and Alex Mackall both followed with victories by decision. Gremmel defeated Brandon Ngati 2-0 behind an escape and a point for riding time. Mackall won his match 8-2, scoring all eight of his points in the final two periods.
The 133-pound bout featured a pair of wrestlers ranked in the top-15. No. 7 Austin Gomez squared off with No. 15 Matthew Schmitt. Gomez used two takedowns and a two-point nearfall to take out the Mountaineer, 8-4.
No. 14 Ian Parker brought the Cyclones into the intermission with an 18-0 lead. His match at 141 pounds was a barn-burner. Leading 5-1 in the second period, WVU's Caleb Rea took Parker to his back.
Parker was able to reverse the position to make the score 7-7 heading to the third period. Parker left no doubt, securing three third-period takedowns and added a point for riding time in a 14-9 victory.
After the break, No. 11 Jarrett Degen continued to roll for the Cyclones. He scored two takedowns and two escapes in a 6-3 victory over No. 16 Christian Monserrat.
Chase Straw started a string of three-straight bonus-point victories for the Cyclones. Straw tallied five takedowns, including three in the third to push past Zachary Moore by 13-4 major decision.
No. 24 Marcus Coleman held a 4-1 lead after two periods against James Wujek. In the second period, Coleman started on bottom and reversed the Mountaineer. Coleman brought Wujek to his back and secured the fall in 3:27.
The finishing touches were put on the Cyclone victory by No. 16 Sam Colbray, who wasted little time in getting to his offense, scoring five first-period takedowns, a four-point nearfall and a two-point nearfall to hold a 16-4 lead. He finished off Jackson Moomau with an escape and a takedown in the second period for a 19-4 technical fall in 4:40.
After a long road trip, Iowa State will wrestle next at home. The Cyclones are set to take on Oklahoma on Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in Hilton Coliseum.
IOWA STATE 36, WEST VIRGINIA 3
197 -- Willie Miklus (ISU) pinned Noah Adams, 3:37. 285 -- Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Brandon Ngati, 2-0. 125 -- Alex Mackall (ISU) dec. Joey Thomas, 8-2. 133 -- Austin Gomez (ISU) dec. Matthew Schmitt, 8-4. 141 -- Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Caleb Rea, 14-9. 149 -- Jarrett Degen (ISU) dec. Christian Monserrat, 6-3. 157 -- Chase Straw (ISU) maj. dec. Zachary Moore, 13-4. 165 -- Nick Kiussis (WVU) dec. Logan Schumacher, 3-2. 174 -- Marcus Coleman (ISU) pinned James Wujek, 3:27. 184 -- Sam Colbray (ISU) tech fall Jacob Moomau, 19-4 (4:37).