HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. -- Six University of Iowa wrestlers advanced to the finals in the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Sunday inside the Sears Centre Arena.
With 2:57 of riding time in the 141-pound bracket, No. 2 Max Murin posted an 8-0 major decision to advance to his first Midlands final.
No. 1 Spencer Lee and No. 2 Cash Wilcke both earned decisions in the 125 and 184-pound brackets to advance to the final round.
No. 2 Kaleb Young and No. 2 Alex Marinelli combined for 6:25 of riding time in their decisions in the semifinal round of the 157 and 165-pound brackets.
Second-seeded Austin DeSanto moved onto the finals in the 133-pound bracket due to a disqualification.
Heading into Sunday night’s action, four Hawkeyes were still alive on the backside of the bracket. No. 5 Pat Lugo and Jeren Glosser will wrestle for third place in the 149 and 157-pound brackets.
Paul Glynn and No. 2 Jacob Warner wrestled for fifth place in the 133 and 197-pound brackets. Two wrestlers were eliminated during the third session.
No. 10 Anthony Cassioppi placed seventh in the 285-pound bracket by forfeit.
Iowa is in first place with 173.0 points, 61.5 more than Northern Iowa, which was in second place with 111.5.
Four Panthers will compete for a title, the most of any UNI team in program history. UNI has never had more than two wrestlers in the Midlands finals.
Kyle Biscoglia opened with a win but fell to No. 14 Travis Piotrowski of Illinois, who was seeded fifth. UNI’s true freshman bounced back and beat three-time NCAA qualifier Elijah Oliver of Indiana in a 3-1 decision for the seventh-place medal.
Coming into the tournament, Josh Alber was the only Panther on the current roster to have medaled at the event. His second-place finish at 133 pounds in 2015 led the team to a 13th-place finish.